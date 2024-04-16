5 reasons to own S95 in GTA Online in 2024

The Karin S95 is one of the most underrated cars in GTA Online that has a lot of potential. Rockstar Games released it in March 2022 as part of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions release of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant. The S95 was teased multiple times before its release, and it definitely arrived with a bang. The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website charges $1,995,000 for the vehicle.

This article lists five reasons why every GTA Online player should own the Karin S95 in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 points that make the Karin S95 a must-have vehicle in GTA Online in 2024

1) Supports HSW Performance Upgrades

A fully modified Karin S95 with Hao’s Special Works Performance Upgrades (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin S95 is one of the first and best HSW cars in GTA Online. You can take it to Los Santos Car Meet Garage and apply HSW Performance upgrades from Hao. But you'll first have to spend an additional $525,000 to unlock Hao’s Special Works benefits.

Rockstar Games offers special brakes, engine tunes, liveries, spoilers, suspensions, transmission, turbo, and many other things for the vehicle. Keep in mind that these exclusive mods are not available in regular vehicle workshops.

2) Exclusive for the latest-gen consoles

While most HSW cars are available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, the Karin S95 is only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Therefore, if you are interested in collecting rare and exclusive cars in GTA Online, this one is a hidden gem that many players are unaware of.

The Karin S95 costs around $1.9 million for new players on the latest-gen consoles. However, if you’ve migrated from the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of GTA Online, Rockstar Games offers it for free from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

3) Prominent drifting car

Although the Karin S95 is not an official drift car in GTA Online, the drifting community has been using it for this purpose for ages. Along with the HSW Performance Upgrades, the Los Santos Car Meet garage also offers Low Grip Tires that make the vehicle perfect for drift stunts.

You can perform various drifting stunts across the map of Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. However, since it does not support the Drift Tuning Modifications, you cannot use the Karin S95 in official drift races. Nonetheless, the vehicle with HSW upgrades is the best combination for high-speed drifting.

4) Impressive performance output

The Karin S95 in its full glory in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

HSW cars are known for being the fastest cars in GTA Online, and the Karin S95 is also no exception. While its standard top speed is only 94.14 mph (151.50 km/h), the HSW boosted speed is 155.50 mph (250.25 km/h). Keep in mind that if you only acquire the regular upgrades, its top speed will be 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h).

Aside from that, the Karin S95 takes 1:05.699 minutes to complete a full lap in GTA Online. It is one of the best HSW race cars you can own in 2024.

5) Sleek and stylish

There are many realistic-looking cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, and the Karin S95 is one of them. Rockstar Games designed it primarily based on the real-life Toyota GT86. However, you can also see minor inspirations from the 2009 Toyota FT-86, 2011 Toyota FT-86 II, and many other models.

This car can easily steal the show in a car meet, but apart from aesthetics, it also has a respectable performance on the streets. This makes it one of the best free-roam cars in GTA Online that you can own in 2024.

