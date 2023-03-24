5 reasons to own Weeny Issi Sport in GTA Online in 2023

The Weeny Issi Sport was added to GTA Online way back in 2019 as part of the Diamond Casino and Resort update. It is a compact sports car that offers a great price-to-performance ratio. Since its inclusion, countless vehicles have been added to GTA Online. Despite this, the Issi Sport continues to outperform most of them in numerous areas.

For those on the lookout for a relatively affordable and fast automobile, the Weeny offering is one of the best options to consider. Here are a few reasons that will hopefully help readers see why they should get this car in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Excellent handling and 4 other reasons to own the Weeny Issi Sport in GTA Online (2023)

1) Excellent handling

According to Rockstar Games' official website, the Weeny Issi Sport's handling scored full marks. Players will have minimal issues while making sharp turns with it as well as maneuvering the vehicle on uneven terrain even at higher speeds.

The Ocelot Virtue is another car that boasts the maximum rating for handling. In comparison, the Issi Sport offers a much superior grip. Furthermore, it is also available for racing events in GTA Online, where this vehicle's handling can be used to great effect against competitors with higher top speeds.

2) Great lap time

The top speed of the Weeny Issi Sport was recorded to be 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h). While that figure is certainly on the lower side, this car's acceleration is rated 76.25 out of 100 and compensates for it.

When this vehicle's acceleration is combined with its handling, the automobile makes a terrific lap time of 1:02.029. Despite being slower than the new Ocelot Virtue (lap time of 0:59.293) by 5 mph, the Weeny Issi Sport finishes behind the supercar by just a few seconds.

3) Affordability

The Weeny Issi Sport page on the Southern S.A. Super Autos website (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

Players can get their hands on the Weeny Issi Sport by going to GTA Online's in-game automobile website, Southern San Andreas Super Autos. From there, they can purchase this ride for a reasonable price of $897,000.

The car is priced reasonably compared to some of the other vehicles in its class. For instance, a sports vehicle called the Invetero Coquette D10 has a faster top speed and maximum handling rating. In spite of that, the Issi Sport boasts a better lap time and is available at a much cheaper price.

4) Extensive customization options

The Weeny Issi Sport can be customized in any Los Santos Customs outlet. A multitude of upgrades and custom components are available to choose from here, which help add a personal touch to the car. Here is a list of some of the customization options for this vehicle:

Armors - 5

Brakes - 4

Front Bumpers - 7

Rear Bumpers - 4

Engine - 4

Exhaust - 8

Fenders - 3

Grille - 4

Hood - 11

Liveries - 11

Transmission - 5

Plates - 33

Roof - 8

Skirts - 7

Spoilers - 6

Sunstrips - 5

Window Tints - 4

Along with these, there are also several options like theft prevention, insurance, turbo tuning, respraying, and more available for the Weeny Issi Sport.

5) Good resale value

The Weeny Issi Sport is a highly versatile vehicle. Still, if the car's owner has to sell it at some point, an amount of money much closer to its price tag can be obtained easily. The resale value of the Weeny Issi Sport in GTA Online is $538,200, which is 60% of $897,000, it's original price.

When this vehicle is fully upgraded, its resale value rises to $732,825. Hence, players should not worry about losing money on this purchase. If players wish to sell their Wenny Issi Sport, they will be paid appropriately for it in GTA Online.

Poll : Did you claim the Weeny Issi Rally before it was discontinued? Yes No 0 votes