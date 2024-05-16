5 returning vehicles in GTA Online's latest update (May 16-22)

The number of vehicles in GTA Online usually grows with every major DLC. However, this changed with June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries DLC, during which nearly 200 cars were removed from the title. This meant that players could no longer purchase any of these particular removed vehicles from in-game websites.

That being said, Rockstar Games occasionally makes some of these vehicles available temporarily as part of weekly updates, which happens to be the case this week. So, in this article, we'll be looking at five returning vehicles in GTA Online's latest update. Note that they will only be up for grabs until May 22, 2024.

Dinka Jester and 4 more returning vehicles in GTA Online's latest update (May 16 - 22, 2024)

1) Ocelot Lynx

Here's a standard Ocelot Lynx (Image via GTA Wiki)

Ocelot Lynx is a sleek sports car, seemingly based on the Jaguar F-Type, that costs $1,735,000.

One of the standout features that makes it one of the best-returning vehicles in this GTA Online weekly update is its impressive top speed, reaching up to 121.50 mph (195.53 km/h) post complete upgrades, according to expert GTA vehicle YouTuber - Broughy1322.

Those interested in adding Lynx to their collection before it gets removed again should note that it is available at the LS Car Meet Test Track. The LS Car Meet Prize Ride is also displayed nearby and it can also be claimed for free like the GTA Online Podium Vehicle.

2) Lampadati Pigalle

Pigalle is one of the returning vehicles in GTA Online's latest update (Image via GTA Base)

Lampadati Pigalle is a sports classics car with a design inspired by the Maserati Merak, Ghibli I, Citroen SM, and the Alpine A310. Post complete upgradation, this classic ride can hit an impressive top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h).

While it cannot be obtained for free like this week's Podium Vehicle, the Karin Sultan Classic, it can be bought for just $400,000 from Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport through May 22, 2024.

3) Dinka Jester

Dinka Jester is one of the oldest vehicles in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Next on the list of removed vehicles from GTA Online that are available this week is the Dinka Jester. Its design seemingly takes inspiration from the Acura NSX Concept and the McLaren MP4-12C. It can go as fast as 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) after complete upgradation.

To buy Dinka Jester this week, you must head over to the LS Car Meet Test Track. Get close to the vehicle and press the button prompted in the top-left corner of your screen to purchase it for just $240,000.

4) Enus Stafford

A sleek gold Enus Stafford (Image via Rockstar Games)

Enus Stafford is not a fast car by any means as even after max upgradation, it can only achieve a top speed of 93.50 mph (150.47 km/h). However, it should be noted that this vintage car isn't meant for competitive use.

In fact, Stafford is more of a collectible as its vintage design makes it stand out among other vehicles in GTA Online. It has a price tag of $1,272,000 and is available this week at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport. Those short on cash can complete heists or sell Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles to generate funds.

5) Pegassi Vacca

A standard Pegassi Vacca (Image via GTA Wiki)

The final entry on this list of returning vehicles in GTA Online's latest update is the supercar - Pegassi Vacca. It costs just $240,000 and can be picked up from the LS Car Meet Test Track until May 22, 2024.

Vacca has a typical modern supercar look, possibly based on the Lamborghini Gallardo and the McLaren MP4-12C. Players can upgrade it completely to let it hit a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback