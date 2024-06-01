5 revolutionary ideas that GTA 6 Online needs to incorporate into the gameplay

Rockstar could do with implementing some revolutionary ideas for GTA 6 Online that would make it a true successor to Grand Theft Auto Online. A good multiplayer game mode is the very foundation for a game's longevity, and there's no better example than GTA Online. The game was launched alongside Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013 and it has been going on strong even today.

That said, players have grown tired of the same old features in the game and have been desiring several changes in its successor, GTA 6 Online. This upcoming highly anticipated game hasn't been announced yet, but fans are already making up a list of things they want to see in it.

So, here are some of the revolutionary ideas that the upcoming online Grand Theft Auto game needs to elevate its gameplay.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

Revolutionary ideas to change gameplay in GTA 6 Online

1) Player-driven economy

Trade should be run by players in the next game (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most revolutionary ideas that GTA 6 Online can introduce to change its gameplay is a player-driven economy. If players were allowed to trade weapons and vehicles between them, this would create a naturally changing economy that adjusts pricing according to supply and demand. This would also make for a way to make money in a satisfying manner, and no in-game purchasable items would be artificially overpriced.

Grand Theft Auto Online has been suffering from inflation ever since its launch, and this price gouging is something players have complained about quite a lot. So, a player-driven economy would naturally lead to more fair pricing.

2) Custom maps

Custom maps would be one of the most revolutionary ideas for the next game (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online allows you to make custom racetracks, stunt courses, and even jobs. With GTA 6 Online, Rockstar could take this a bit further and implement the ability to make custom maps. For instance, the upcoming game can make use of smaller level-based maps where you play certain missions.

If players are allowed to create their own maps for some custom missions, this would open up a whole world of possibilities. User-made content would also ensure longevity without making the game feel monotonous.

3) Official RP servers

RP should be an essential part of the next game (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most revolutionary ideas that GTA 6 Online could make use of is to introduce RP servers. These would allow players to engage in immersive roleplaying gameplay mechanics, such as being a member of a dedicated criminal organization with actual people as its members, staying committed to a particular civilian job, or even becoming cops.

Rockstar already owns Cfx.re, so an official implementation of Grand Theft Auto RP in the next multiplayer game is something most players are looking forward to.

4) Unique rewards

Unique skins would be an interesting reward in GTA 6 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

When you complete missions or win PvP game modes in Grand Theft Auto Online, you're rewarded with in-game money and RP. However, GTA 6 Online could add some more RPG-like features, like rewarding you with exclusive or rare items. This could be in the form of unique skins for weapons, unique liveries for vehicles, or even some unique clothing.

These would go perfectly in conjunction with a player-driven economy system and would make for one of the most revolutionary ideas in the next game.

5) Custom vinyls/skins

Custom liveries would make every personal vehicle look unique (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most revolutionary ideas that GTA 6 Online should introduce is the ability to apply custom skins. Again, this should work perfectly with a player-driven economy system. Imagine being able to create custom skins for weapons and cosmetic items for vehicles and being able to sell them on the in-game market. You could also download the creations made by other players.

Like most other points mentioned here, this feature has been successfully implemented in several different games, the most memorable of these being the Call of Duty series.

