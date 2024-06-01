5 Benefactor vehicles to avoid in GTA Online this week (June 1-5)

Benefactor vehicles have taken over Los Santos in GTA Online's current weekly update. Many cars made by this fictional automobile manufacturer are available at a discount, including a few removed rides that have returned to the game for this week and will be up for grabs through June 5, 2024. While some of Benefactor's vehicles have good performance and looks, there are also a few that you would be better off avoiding.

Not much might be inherently wrong with cars in this category, but they don't exactly offer a lot of utility for in-game activities or a value-for-money deal. With that said, here are five Benefactor vehicles to avoid in GTA Online this week.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Here are five Benefactor vehicles to avoid this week in GTA Online (June 1 - 5, 2024)

1) Benefactor SM722

Trending

Official SM722 poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

Benefactor SM722 is a sleek open-roof sports car that is seemingly based on the Mercedes-Benz SLR Stirling Moss. The vehicle has a 123.75 mph top speed post full upgradation per expert GTA Online vehicle YouTuber Broughy1322.

However, this is all the SM722 has to offer and that fails to justify its $2,115,000 price tag. Even though it is available at 40% off as part of the currently active GTA Online weekly discounts, those without a lot of cash to spare would be better off looking elsewhere.

2) Benefactor Krieger

Expand Tweet

The Krieger is among the best Benefactor cars in GTA Online. It boasts an excellent top speed post full upgradation, 127.25 mph, and is bulletproof from the back due to the lack of any windows there.

That being said, spending a whopping $2,875,000 on the Krieger isn't advised. You can instead consider the Imani Tech and Armor Plating compatible Bravado Buffalo STX, costing $2,150,000 with a $1,612,500 Trade Price. This has bullet-resistant windows on all sides, a top speed of 126.25 mph, and room for installation of machine guns.

3) Benefactor LM87

Benefactor LM87 from the side (Image via Rockstar Games)

Just like the SM722, Benefactor LM87 is a car that you can buy if you have a lot of cash in your Maze Bank account and want a unique vehicle in your collection. It is the fastest of all Benefactor vehicles in terms of fully upgraded top speed (128.50 mph), but it can only accommodate one player.

This renders this vehicle a rather poor choice for completing missions and heists with a group, especially when it costs $2,915,000. Therefore, if you are looking for a fast car to complete in-game activities with multiple players, it is better to avoid the LM87 even with the 40% discount available in this GTA Online weekly update.

4) Benefactor Streiter

Expand Tweet

Next on the list of Benefactor vehicles to avoid this week in GTA Online is the Benefactor Streiter. It is an SUV that looks inspired by the Mercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain 4x4² and costs $500,000.

Although it is cheap, there isn't much this car offers in terms of utility. Even after complete upgradation, Streiter can only go as fast as 111.25 mph. It is one of the removed Benefactor vehicles in GTA Online that has returned for this week only, but you should avoid investing any money in this car.

5) Benefactor Schafter LWB

Here's a look at the Schafter LWB (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Benefactor Schafter LWB is another cheap Benefactor vehicle that doesn't have a lot to give. It is another removed GTA Online car (costing $208,000), which is back in the game this week at 40% off, but it isn't even worth buying at this price.

You can instead buy the Benefactor Schafter V12 (also discounted by 40% this week), which looks similar, is faster, has the same capacity (four seats), and costs only $116,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback