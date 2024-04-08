5 Saints Row Reboot mistakes that GTA 6 should avoid

With GTA 6 on the horizon, fans have already started comparing it to other titles in the genre, like the recent Saints Row reboot by Volition and Deep Silver. The game had several flaws that disappointed fans of the Saints Row series and led to disastrous sales. Naturally, GTA 6 fans don't want to see a repeat of such an event.

While Rockstar Games is almost always meticulous with their games, the recent trend of rolling out unfinished products riddled with bugs has made many a fan wary.

So, this article will highlight five big mistakes that the Saints Row Reboot made that GTA 6 should avoid.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 things Saints Row Reboot did wrong that GTA 6 should avoid doing

1) Letting go of certain features from older titles

Similar to Grand Theft Auto, the Saints Row series has several fabulous games, each with something unique in them. However, the recent Saints Row Reboot decided to ditch some of these highlights and only focus on new features like the wingsuit.

This is something GTA 6 should avoid doing since there are tons of tried and tested features in GTA 5 that are loved by fans. Letting them go in the new title would be a complete waste and ruin the players' overall gameplay experience.

2) Writing a poor and weak story

The Saints Row reboot had poor writing which disappointed the fans (Image via Steam/Saints Row)

While the Grand Theft Auto franchise is mostly known for its gameplay elements centered around gratuitous violence and over-the-top action, fans remember the games fondly for their unique stories and plots. This is especially true for titles like GTA San Andreas and GTA 4, both of which had memorable plots that left a lasting impression on players.

On the other hand, the Saints Row Reboot overlooked this crucial aspect and provided a weak plot that was both uninteresting and not up to the mark of the previous games. Fans disliked this a lot and it was one of the key reasons for its downfall.

3) Boring activities and tasks

While the main gameplay of Saints Row Reboot is decent, the side activities and tasks are extremely boring. For example, capturing a car and taking it from point A to point B becomes monotonous rather quickly.

While there are various boring and unnecessary missions in GTA games, like doing yoga or destroying fast food stalls, they are few and far between. So, Rockstar Games should ensure that these types of activities are included in moderation and players are not forced to do them over and over again.

4) Bugs and glitches

Having bugs and glitches in a video game has unfortunately become the norm lately. This was the case with Cyberpunk 2077 and it was the case with the Saints Row reboot as well. The games were riddled with bugs at launch, souring the overall experience for players.

So, while Rockstar Games is mindful about these things, they can never be too careful. The developers should ensure that all the GTA 6 features work as designed and the game has no bugs and weird glitches that cause issues for players.

5) Characters and jokes that felt too forceful

The characters in the Saints Row Reboot felt dull (Image via Steam/Saints Row)

One of the key reasons that GTA games characters are so memorable is Rockstar Games picks talented actors and actresses that bring them to life. This is why protagonists like CJ, Niko, Tommy, and several others, along with supporting characters like Big Smoke, Roman, Lamar, and others, left such a lasting impression on players and continue to be referenced in pop culture and memes to this day.

Unfortunately, the Saints Row reboot decided to cut corners in this department and also added some cringe jokes that felt unnecessary and completely forced. Combined with a weak storyline, it made this aspect of the game largely forgettable.

In other news, the GTA 6 second trailer release date rumors are going strong in the community.

