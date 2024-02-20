5 of the most satisfying moments in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is one of Rockstar Games' most memorable releases. Not only was the game a huge technological leap for the studio, it also had amazing characters that most players still remember. On top of that, the tight storyline alongside the side missions ensures that players make good memories while cruising the city and completing tasks.

Since San Andreas has tons of such amazing moments, it can be hard to fit them all into one article. So, we decided to dig deep and list five of the most satisfying missions and moments from the game that play a big part in making it iconic and memorable.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Tenpenny's end, chasing the train, and 3 other satisfying GTA San Andreas moments

1) Taking out Big Smoke

While Big Smoke is one the funniest characters in the series, the big reveal about him working with the Ballas and killing CJ's mother was a huge shock for both the protagonist and the players.

So, when you get to fight through a ton of enemies and eventually take down Big Smoke, it feels rewarding and satisfying. While the burly character does spout some sentimental dialog, taking him out feels gratifying.

2) Tenpenny's end

Tenpenny is one of the major antagonists of GTA San Andreas who keeps making things worse for CJ and his family. He not only blackmailed the protagonist and forced him into doing some shady business but also made him flee the city.

So, watching him flee in fear and plummet to his death while in the fire truck was incredibly satisfying. Tenpenny is a cruel and cold character who is not only a corrupt cop but also the worst kind of human being you can meet. He abused his power to gain money, which ultimately led to his demise.

3) Following the train

GTA San Andreas has a long list of difficult missions, and following the train is one of them. In the Wrong Side of the Tracks mission, Big Smoke asks your help to take out some rival gang members who are riding on top of a train.

All you need to do is ride a motorcycle adjacent to the speeding train and let Big Smoke shoot them. While this sounds easy, there is a specific angle that you must drive in and hold a steady speed to let your partner take the shots. Some players rage quit the game, unable to complete this mission.

So, it is very satisfying to watch Big Smoke eliminate the gang members before it goes out of reach.

4) Stealing the jetpack

Jetpack is one of the most iconic assets from San Andreas. However, the mission behind obtaining this mode of travel is quite interesting as well.

Players get a mission from The Truth and need to invade Area 69 (the secret military location in the game). Here, they are greeted by fully armed soldiers and other enemies who intend to stop them. However, after a bloody battle, they can head down a flight of stairs to locate the jetpack.

Flying out of the facility on the jetpack and then using it to travel across the map is undoubtedly one of the most satisfying moments in the game.

5) Completing the Pilot School

Pilot School is another extremely difficult mission in GTA San Andreas. This is not only due to the airplane controls being slightly wonky but also because the game intentionally makes it quite difficult for players to fly through the hoops.

However, those who persevered and completed the Pilot School can claim that it was one of the most satisfying things in the game. The joy of finally overcoming one of the hardest tasks is unmatched.

