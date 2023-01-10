5 secret cars hidden in GTA Online

GTA Online players can find plenty of private cars hidden in plain sight.

Scarcity value is readily apparent in this game. More than a few GTA Online vehicles hide away in the shadows, forcing players to complete specific challenges or look for every nook and cranny. Here's a look at the secret cars players should know about in this game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Bravado FIB and 4 other cars that should keep GTA Online players on their toes

5) Stanley Tractor (rusty variation)

This heaping pile of junk proves that "every man's trash is another man's treasure." With a top speed of 28.50 miles per hour, this rusty tractor moves slower than a horse, yet it's challenging to find in the wild.

GTA Online players can unlock this farm vehicle if they reach Sponsorship Tier 1000 in their Arena War career. Players will be just as worn down as this corroded tractor by the time they complete this challenge. For whatever reason, Rockstar loves playing hard to get with this vehicle.

4) BF Weevil (Love Machine livery)

More often than not, players will only complete the Keinemusik missions just so English Dave can stop calling them. However, if they fulfill all the DJ requests, they will be rewarded with a free Weevil on top of the LSIA parking lot.

The unique paint job is a psychedelic trip back to the late 1960s when Jimi Hendrix redefined the musical genre with his electric guitar.

GTA Online players would feel at home if they could drive their Weevil to the Woodstock Rock Festival. Technically speaking, the vehicle can be purchased and made to look exactly like this, but since it's a rare bonus reward, it deserves a spot on this list.

3) Benefactor Dubsta 2

GTA Online players don't have to visit the Premium Deluxe Motorsport to get their hands on this luxury SUV. They can spawn one under the right conditions. However, it's not guaranteed by any means, so keep that in mind.

As the above video explains, players should call Agatha Baker to request a Dubsta. Players then have to drive near any Los Santos Customs, sometime between 8:00 - 16:00. If they are lucky, a golden Dubsta 2 will show up.

2) Bravado FIB

Only the most wanted criminals in the country will hear sirens from this emergency vehicle. By that point, the United States would be sending in top law enforcement agencies. The Federal Investigation Bureau (FIB) is a secret organization full of shady practices.

Fittingly, their rides are just as elusive as the men in black themselves. The Bravado FIB cannot be obtained by normal means. GTA Online players will be lucky to find it during special missions.

Rockstar has yet to put it up for sale, even though it's functionally similar to the Bravado Buffalo, a sports car with strong brakes and excellent traction in GTA Online. It even used to be called the FIB Buffalo.

1) LCC Sanctus

For the record, the Albany Lurcher and Fränken Stange could also be included here. However, most players will be drawn to the LCC Sanctus, a skeletal bike that spews out hellfire like nobody's business. These spooky and spectacular vehicles only show up around the Halloween season.

GTA Online players can purchase this $1,995,000 motorcycle at Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The LCC Sanctus is a high-speed vehicle that moves like a bat flying out of a cave.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

