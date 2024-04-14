5 of the slowest GTA Online cars that shouldn't return in GTA 6

Quite a few GTA Online cars are set to return in GTA 6 as revealed by the latter's debut trailer. While a few more are expected to join the list, Rockstar Games should avoid adding some of the rides, especially ones that are slow and offer little utility to players. So, in this article, we will look at five of the slowest GTA Online cars that shouldn't return in GTA 6.

Note that these cars have been chosen based on their fully upgraded top speed recorded by popular GTA vehicle YouTuber - Broughy1322. Additionally, this list is purely speculative and whether these cars will be absent from the long-awaited sequel hasn't been confirmed yet.

Obey I-Wagen and 4 more of the slowest GTA Online cars that shouldn't return in GTA 6

1) Grotti Brioso 300

The Grotti Brioso 300 is a compact ride seemingly based on the Fiat 500. Its design is unique, to say the least, which is one of its very few positives.

That being said, it is one of the slowest cars in GTA Online as it can only go as fast as 86.00 mph (138.40 km/h) even with all performance upgrades. Despite feeling quick for its size, there may not be a lot of use for the Brioso 300 in GTA 6.

2) Karin Dilettante

Dilettante is one of the slowest GTA Online cars (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Karin Dilettante debuted in GTA 4 and has continued to feature in successive entries, GTA Online and GTA 5 story mode. However, this vehicle shouldn't return in GTA 6 as it is incredibly slow, posting a fully upgraded top speed of just 88.50 mph (142.43 km/h).

Additionally, Dilettante's design, which looks to have been inspired by the Toyota Prius, isn't anything to write home about. Notably, Rockstar Games removed Karin Dilettante from the game's websites in June 2023 after the San Andreas Mercenaries update and its absence shall continue in the series' next chapter.

3) Obey I-Wagen

The Obey I-Wagen is a part of the SUVs category of GTA Online cars. It is an electric vehicle, and hence, moves very quietly even at top speed, which, unfortunately, is very poor. Despite complete performance upgradation, the I-Wagen can hit a top speed of just 94.00 mph (151.28 km/h).

Although the SUV looks quite stylish, seemingly an iteration of the 2018 Audi e-tron, some alternatives look just as good and perform significantly better.

4) Cheval Surge

Here is what the Cheval Surge looks like (Image via GTA Wiki)

Next on the list of slowest GTA Online cars that shouldn't return in GTA 6 is the Cheval Surge, an electric Sedan that looks to be a blend of the Chevy Volt and the VW Passat. Though not completely unimpressive, there is nothing unique about Surge's design.

Its performance is also pretty disappointing, as it can only achieve a fully upgraded top speed of 93.50 mph (150.47 km/h). The car was notably removed from in-game websites following the June 2023 GTA Online update. Suffice to say, the Cheval Surge wouldn't be missed much if it remains absent from GTA 6 as well.

5) Maxwell Asbo

Maxwell Asbo is one of the most unimpressive GTA Online cars for which players will have to pay $408,000 or a Trade Price of $306,000. The latter price gets unlocked upon completing the Diamond Casino heist as a leader with this particular vehicle selected. However, it isn't even worth that much.

In addition to the average design, this car is really slow, hitting only 96.50 mph (155.30 km/h) at its fastest with all performance upgrades installed. Therefore, Rockstar should replace it with something better in GTA 6.

