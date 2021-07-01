5 surprising things that aren’t required for 100% completion in GTA 5

As massive of a game as GTA 5, fans should be grateful that not everything is required for 100% completion.

100% completion is often a fun little challenge that some GTA players like to achieve in the various GTA titles. In GTA 5's case, achieving it will give the player a t-shirt for Franklin, as well as another Strangers and Freak mission for the player to do. It's not the best reward, especially given what the GTA series has offered previously, but it's still something some players like to hunt for.

However, the name "100% completion" is a bit of a misnomer. Contrary to what its name might suggest, not every single activity and feature needs to be done in order to achieve 100% completion in GTA 5.

Five surprising things that aren't needed for 100% completion in GTA 5

#5 - Robberies at all stores

Only one robbery needs to happen (Image via Pinterest)

In GTA Vice City, players had to rob all 15 stores to get 100% completion. In GTA 5, players only need to do it once, and it doesn't matter which store they do it at. Robberies do work similarly in both games, as the player just needs to point a gun at a clerk for them to get the money out of the register.

#4 - Some collectibles

Collecting all Letter Scraps and Spaceship Parts is a requirement for 100% completion, but the other collectibles don't contribute in the same way. Epsilon Tracts, Submarine Parts, Nuclear Waste, Peyote Plants, and underwater briefcases are not required.

Even if some collectibles like Submarine Parts lead to a Stranger and Freak mission, it still doesn't contribute to the 100% completion in any way. Collecting these collectibles is solely for the rewards they offer.

#3 - All of Michael and Trevor's Strangers and Freaks

Considering players could kill off either Michael or Trevor in GTA 5, it's nice that this activity isn't required. Instead, players only need to do 20 random Strangers and Freaks to achieve 100% completion in GTA 5.

There are over 50 Strangers and Freaks in GTA 5, so players shouldn't have a tough time finding some they can complete. Likewise, the Altruist Cult Shootout isn't required for 100% completion.

#2 - All Unique Stunt Jumps

Only half of the Unique Stunt Jumps need to be done for 100% completion (Image via GTA Wiki)

It's strange to consider that a player doesn't need to do all Unique Stunt Jumps to get 100% completion in GTA 5, especially when only half of it is required. 25 out of 50 Unique Stunt Jumps is an easy task, so players going for 100% completion won't struggle with this one.

Past GTA games either mandated that a player had to complete all of the Unique Stunt Jumps or none of them for 100% completion. Doing all 50 jumps in GTA 5 is simply for achievement hunters.

#1 - Get Gold on all Missions and Strangers and Freaks

Fortunately for GTA 5 players, they don't need to get Gold on every single mission or Strangers and Freaks. They don't even need to do all Missions and Strangers and Freaks to achieve 100% completion.

Likewise, just completing the required missions will count. Whatever ranking the player gets on these missions are completely irrelevant. Hence, players don't need to bother replaying these missions to get 100% completion.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod