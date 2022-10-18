5 things to avoid buying in GTA Online right now

GTA Online sometimes becomes an exercise in excess because of the great number of things players have the option to purchase. Most of the time, these items have some kind of practical value in the game's world, such as earning money through a particular business or traveling through the city in a fast car.

Unfortunately, due to the number of choices available in GTA Online, there are also a lot of things that are basically useless and not worth buying.

So, for players who are new to the game and want to know which items they do not need, this article will present them with five things that should not be bought in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 things in GTA Online that are a waste of money

1) Luxor Deluxe

If players are thinking of buying an aircraft, then they should definitely stay away from this one. The Luxor Deluxe is a plane that costs a fortune and does not have even a single redeemable feature. It has only symbolic uses for players who just want to flaunt how rich they are in the game.

This gold-plated plane, when it comes to practical features, is just terrible. It is slow, has zero maneuverability, and is very hard to control. All of these qualities and the insane price make this plane virtually useless.

2) Festival Bus

The Festival Bus is a pretty cool-looking vehicle that features big speakers and an overhead platform where the player's character can dance.

However, the bus has no other practical purpose, and is guaranteed to become a target for griefers even when it is used as a party vehicle as it does not have any defense mechanism.

So, this bus cannot even fulfill what it promises, making it absolutely worthless to purchase. Moreover, it has a high price tag of $1,842,050, so every beginner should definitely stay away from it.

3) Tugboat

The Buckingham Tugboat, or more simply known as The Tugboat, was added to GTA Online with the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. Since then, players have been figuring out what exactly is its purpose in the game.

This boat is very low on power, and is also very slow and heavy to move. So, during heavy waves, it is bound to slow down or even just stop moving. It's handling is also very stiff, and combined with its low durability and slow speed, it can become an easy target for enemies.

Additionally, it cannot survive even a single explosion. Therefore, this boat does not have any use in the game, and the only reason to get it would be out of nostalgia as it was also featured in GTA 4. But again, this reason would still be financially irresponsible as this boat costs a whopping $1,250,000.

4) CEO Safe

The main reason why players buy safes is to keep their money inside a protected place. However, buying a safe for CEO offices does not even do this basic function as the moment players start earning money, all of it would be scattered around their office room.

Not only does this destroy immersion, but it also makes the safe a purely cosmetic addition that is virtually useless when it comes to practicality. This is especially painful when players have to pay over $335,000 for this addition.

5) Yacht

The Yacht in GTA Online is a pure luxury item and is infamously known in the community as one of the most expensive and useless things they can buy in the game. The Yacht cannot be used for anything, except for just having a virtual vacation.

Yachts in GTA Online cost from $6,000,000 to $10,000,000. So, this thing is only recommended to players who are so filthy rich that they don't know what they should do with their money, but for anybody else this thing is useless.

