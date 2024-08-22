5 things to avoid buying in GTA Online this week (August 22-28, 2024)

With the arrival of a new GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games has introduced a fresh set of bonuses on certain missions and activities. A new set of discounts has also gone live with the update that will last through August 28, 2024. While discounts generally present a great opportunity to buy certain items at a rate much cheaper than usual, it is still better to avoid some things.

So, in this article, we will take a look at five things to avoid buying in GTA Online this week.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

BF Club and four other things to avoid buying in GTA Online this week (August 22 - 28, 2024)

1) Dinka Jester Classic

Dinka Jester Classic is quite popular among Japanese Domestic Market (JDM) car enthusiasts and looks to be based on the retro Toyota Supra JZA80. Post full upgradation, it can hit a top speed of 119.75 mph (as per Broughy1322's tests), which is a pretty good statistic, and has some interesting customizations as well.

Furthermore, the car costs only $790,000; which is quite affordable in the context of this game. However, Rockstar has made Dinka Jester Classic this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle, so avoid spending any money on it and try to win it for free instead.

2) Dewbauchee Vagner

Here's a look at the sleek Dewbauchee Vagner (Image via Rockstar Games)

Dewbauchee Vagner is a Super Car that debuted in the summer of 2017 under the Gunrunning update. Its design seems to be inspired by Aston Martin Valkyrie, Jaguar C-X75, as well as Nio EP9 to some extent, and it can go as fast as 126.75 mph after complete upgradation.

The car costs $1,535,000 on Legendary Motorsport, but those interested should avoid buying it this week. This is because Vagner has been made the LS Car Meet Prize Ride in this GTA Online weekly update, and you can get it for free by finishing in the top two spots in LS Car Meet Series races for four days in a row.

3) BF Club

BF Club is a vintage car in the game's Compacts class that looks to be an iteration of the Volkswagen Golf MK 1. Some may find the vehicle unique for this reason, but it should be noted that it has a relatively poor top speed (just 112.50 mph) and lacks any other stand-out features or upgrades.

Keeping these things in mind, it isn't worth buying a BF Club, even with a 30% discount on its $1,280,000 price tag. Instead, players should look for other usual commodities to spend the money they've earned from heists, missions, and activities like Assault on ATT-16.

4) Vapid Dominator GTT

The Dominator GTT in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vapid Dominator GTT is one of the many Dominator variants in GTA Online and it was added in July 2021. The car seems to be based on the 1969 Ford Mustang and can be purchased for $1,220,000 or a $915,000 Trade Price on regular days.

While Rockstar Games has discounted it by 30% for this week, it would still be better to avoid buying it. This is because it is an average vehicle, doesn't have room for any unique modifications, and has a top speed of only 115.50 mph, which is one of the slowest among all Dominator variants.

5) Overflod Imorgon

Overflod Imorgon is one of the cars removed from GTA Online, but it has been made available for this week only at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom. It will once again be removed after this weekly update, and you should let it go.

This is because the car is very expensive, costing $2,165,000, and has nothing to offer that justifies that cost. For that much money, you should get an Imani Tech, HSW, or weaponized vehicle instead.

You can consider getting these items if you wish to expand your in-game collection, but buying them this week doesn't make much sense from a value-for-money perspective.

