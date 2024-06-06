5 things to avoid buying in GTA Online this week (June 6 to June 12)

GTA Online this week is brimming with exciting discounts and various other items. While Rockstar Games has brought back several items that were removed from the store, not everything is worth spending your money on. Even though some cars won't appear in the weekly update rotation for a while, it is better to save money for the upcoming major DLC update.

This article lists some things in the ongoing weekly update that are not worth buying. Rather, we recommend saving the money for the Summer DLC and purchasing other exciting things that Rockstar Games plans to add to the game.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 things you shouldn't purchase in GTA Online this week

1) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop is not worth purchasing this week (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Auto Shop is one of the many businesses in the game, and the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering it at a massive 40% discount. While this might seem like the perfect time to purchase it, we recommend saving the money for the upcoming update.

This is because Rockstar Games is planning to add new buffs for various in-game businesses alongside bringing new missions to the multiplayer mode. This will allow you new ways to make money in the game. Thus, purchasing an Auto Shop in GTA Online this week is not a sensible choice.

2) Nagasaki Blazer Aqua

The Blazer Aqua is on sale in GTA Online this week but still not worth purchasing (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Nagasaki Blazer Aqua is an amphibious vehicle in GTA Online that is currently on sale. One can acquire it at a 30% discount, which might sound enticing to some players. However, there are no big merits to owning this vehicle in the game. It has machine guns at the front but they have a very short range and lack proper accuracy.

The vehicle's speed is also not too impressive and tops at 98.75 mph (158.92 km/h) on land. Hence, we advise saving your money for other cars and vehicles that will be added to the game with the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update.

3) Nagasaki Stryder

The Nagasaki Stryder is among the vehicles not worth purchasing in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Nagasaki Stryder is a trike in GTA Online that looks great but doesn't offer great performance compared to other vehicles in its category. In fact, it is quite slow for a motorcycle and only reaches a top speed of 101.50 mph (163.35 km/h) after a full upgrade.

While it is available at a 30% discount this week, we recommend staying away from this vehicle even though it is cheap. There are other fast motorcycles in GTA Online that are much cheaper and offer better performance. Hence, try to avoid the Stryder this week.

4) Dinka Sugoi

Dinka Sugoi is a sports car but is not worth buying in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Among the various sports cars in GTA Online, the Dinka Sugoi shouldn't be in this category because of its underwhelming performance and top speed. It is also expensive. Even with the ongoing 30% discount, the price-to-performance ratio of the vehicle is quite bad.

Its top speed caps at 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) and its handling is subpar. Hence, don't expect to win races when driving this car on the track. Since there are various other options like the Jester and Annis 300R that you can buy, avoid the Sugoi in GTA Online this week.

5) Heavy Revolver

The Heavy Revolver is powerful but very slow (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

While there are many amazing weapons in the game, the Heavy Revolver is not one of them. It has the firepower but lacks in fire rate, which can be disadvantageous in most situations. Since you will mostly face multiple enemies during missions, aiming headshots to take them out with a single shot can be challenging.

Hence, we recommend avoiding the Heavy Revolver in GTA Online this week even though it is currently on sale. Instead, save up that money and use it to purchase something better next week or when the big Summer DLC rolls out.

