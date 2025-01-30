5 things to avoid in GTA Online (January 30 to February 5, 2025)

Rockstar Games dropped a new GTA Online weekly update on January 30, 2025, introducing new bonuses on certain jobs and discounts on some commodities, as usual. In fact, some of this week's discounted vehicles were removed in June 2023, but are back on a time-limited offer. That said, not everything available at a discount (or in general) in the game is worth getting.

This article will list five things to avoid in GTA Online this week (January 30 - February 5, 2025).

Progen GP1 and 4 other things to avoid in GTA Online this week (January 30 - February 5, 2025)

1) Gallivanter Baller ST-D

Baller ST-D is this week's podium vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D debuted around a year back in February 2024. It falls in the game's SUV class, has a good top speed, and is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades. The car costs $1,715,000 on the in-game automobile website, Legendary Motorsport, which, considering its attributes, seems like a good deal.

However, players should avoid buying Baller ST-D this week, as they have an opportunity to win it for free through February 5, 2025. This is because the SUV is this week's Diamond Casino Podium Vehicle.

2) Pfister Comet SR

Here's a look at the Pfister Comet SR (Image via Rockstar Games)

The SR is one of Pfister Comet's many variants. It is a part of the game's sports cars category and is quite a fast vehicle. The car also boasts good acceleration and handling, and is compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade.

It can be bought for $1,145,000 from Legendary Motorsport, which again, isn't a bad deal. That being said, instead of buying this sports car, players should try getting it for free this week, as the currently active GTA Online weekly update has made it the LS Car Meet Prize Ride.

3) Progen GP1

Progen GP1 promotional image from 2017 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Progen GP1, a supercar with vintage looks, was among the many rides removed from GTA Online in June 2023. It is back on sale for this week at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom, with a 30% discount on its standard $1,260,000 price tag.

Though it isn't a bad car, there are better alternatives. For instance, the Grotti Turismo Classic, a sports classics ride, has a comparable top speed and is even compatible with HSW upgrades (on next-gen consoles) that can make it significantly faster. Additionally, the Turismo Classic costs only $705,000, so players can definitely consider picking it over the Progen GP1.

4) Vulcar Warrenher HKR

Vulcar Warrener HKR in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vulcar Warrenher HKR is a pick-up truck costing $1,260,000 (or $945,000 by unlocking its Trade Price) on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. The price of the vehicle has been discounted by 30% this week. Regardless, it doesn't offer much that makes it worth buying.

For instance, its looks are only decent enough, it isn't fast, and while some use it for drifting, there are much better drift cars in GTA Online — like the Karin Futo GTX or the Dinka Jester RR. Warrener HKR isn't even compatible with Drift Tuning, unlike the other two cars.

5) JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater

Velum 5-Seater's page on Elitas Travel (Image via Rockstar Games)

The JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater is an aircraft. Its main selling point is mentioned in its name — the ability to accommodate five players. The plane costs $1,323,350 (and has a $995,000 Trade Price) on the Elitas Travel website, but solo players can avoid it despite it being available at a 30% discount this week in GTA Online.

That is simply because solo players don't need that kind of capacity. Furthermore, the JoBuilt Velum 5-Seater falls on the rather slower side when it comes to planes, and lacks any useful upgrades like weapons or countermeasures.

