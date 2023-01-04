5 things fans expect to see in GTA 6 since the leak incident

GTA 6 is the popular name for the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game. Most gamers should be aware of the massive mega leak involving this video game that was in the headlines last year. It is vital to mention that this article won't feature any gameplay footage or screenshots of the actual leaked videos.

Apart from that small disclaimer, it is necessary to state that this listicle will mention features found in those leaks, so players who wish to avoid spoilers should proceed with caution.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five things that were leaked in GTA 6 that are likely to be in the final product

1) Male and female protagonists

The most obvious thing that is unlikely to change between the leaks and the final product is the inclusion of Jason and Lucia as GTA 6's main protagonists. Both already have a character model and numerous voice lines, so it would be highly improbable to see them cut this late in development. However, their final designs are subject to being altered, especially if there is a degree of customization present in the upcoming title.

The full details of the duo's relationship will be revealed by the time the game comes out. Early leaks prior to the mega leak have pointed to them having a Bonnie and Clyde dynamic.

2) A good amount of customization

One of the big selling points of recent titles in the series is how great the customization features are (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the notable video leaks shows Lucia wearing a black dress, which is different from the usual pink shirt and jeans combo that she donned in other clips. Past mainline Grand Theft Auto games have had excellent customization features, so something similar should be present in GTA 6.

The protagonists should still have features that the player cannot change, like skin color, gender, and facial features. However, their hairstyles and clothing are expected to be customizable. It would be logical to assume that there will be more customization options in GTA 6 than in previous games, especially since the game has been in development for a long time.

3) The best graphics in the entire series

Generally speaking, the Grand Theft Auto franchise tends to make each mainline game look better than the previous one. In this case, it's to be expected that GTA 6 will look better than Grand Theft Auto V.

However, one thing to note about the upcoming game is that most of the leaked videos had low graphics. That doesn't mean the next title will look bad. Instead, the weaker graphics settings were seen in the leaks for two primary reasons:

The game was still in development, so the best visuals might not have been implemented yet. The point of beta testing is to have a working prototype that's used to find flaws in gameplay, not to admire the graphics.

Savvy gamers should expect the next single-player game to look phenomenal, especially since some of the leaked videos show promise.

4) More interior locations than ever before

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/… Rockstar Games has spent the last four years overhauling its culture and working to become a kinder, more progressive company. But what does that actually look like? And what does it mean for the company's next game, Grand Theft Auto VI? My latest feature: bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

There are two leaks to cover here:

The mega leak that had videos showcasing some interiors The Bloomberg report that stated GTA 6's map would have plenty of interiors

Here's the specific part of the Bloomberg report:

"Still, the game's world remains large, with more interior locations than previous Grand Theft Auto games, impacting the timeline."

Some leaked GTA 6 videos evidently show Jason and Lucia exploring interiors. The previous game in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto V, didn't have much of a focus on interiors, so those gamers should welcome this change.

At the very least, they should expect GTA 6 to feature a large map with plenty of buildings that they can enter.

5) Better movement options

Some gamers resort to using mods to make themselves crouch in Grand Theft Auto V (Image via GTA5-mods.com)

One common criticism of Grand Theft Auto V was that its crouch button was practically useless for trying to be as low to the ground as possible. Some leaked videos of GTA 6 show that Rockstar Games has listened to their fans and implemented a much better crouching system.

Jason could be seen in these leaks crouching like CJ in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Not only that, but the movement for some other actions also seems much smoother than what was seen in previous games.

For instance, swimming and drive-by controls seem much more fluid. It would be logical to assume that such gameplay would feel much better in GTA 6 than in previous games. If Rockstar Games refines these features even more, then the controls will feel incredibly responsive.

Note: The five entries posted above aren't the only things confirmed in the mega leak. They're merely some things that gamers should expect to remain the same in the final product, whenever it might be released.

