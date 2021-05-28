5 things GTA 5 RP players should know about NoPixel

NoPixel is the most recognizable server for GTA 5 RP, and for a good reason. It played a significant part in the growth of roleplaying in GTA 5.

Given the attention it garners, many well-known streamers use NoPixel as their main server. However, the moderators only approve users who pass their application process.

Since NoPixel holds itself to a high standard, it is pretty discerning about its participants, and its administrators carefully select who gets to join.

Newer GTA 5 RP players can register an account on the NoPixel forums. They should also do a bit of research before filling out the application, which has questions they might need to prepare answers for.

Everything GTA 5 RP players should learn about the NoPixel server

For new players to join the NoPixel server, they have to end up on a whitelist. There are at least over 100 slots at any given time, which is a considerable improvement over the original 32 per game. While challenging, the GTA 5 RP whitelist is a doable achievement.

1) Players need to verify they bought GTA 5

GTA 5 is a cornerstone of modern gameplay (Image via Rockstar)

NoPixel runs on GTA 5, which means players have to sign up for a Steam account. The administrators need to verify the identities of their respective player bases.

Even if players use the Rockstar versions of GTA 5, NoPixel requires their Steam account to be open. Currently, the premium edition of GTA 5 sells for $14.80.

Players should also accept the terms and conditions of Twitch, which they must follow at all times. It's a given since streamers use the social media platform to broadcast themselves. It has to be kept in mind that the age requirement for whitelisting is 18+.

2) Players have to create a backstory for their character

GTA 5 RP allows players to assume a distinctive character (Image via NoPixel Wiki)

One of the main selling points of GTA 5 RP is character-driven storylines and social interactions with other players. While these are not meant to be award-winning performances, it's still essential for players to fully embrace their roles.

Before a player fills out the NoPixel application, they should brainstorm a backstory for their character. A somewhat real name is also a requirement, but it could be silly like Dill Picklesbly. Players must show administrators how seriously they take the application, which a detailed backstory provides.

3) The application process for NoPixel is difficult

NoPixel is not an easy server to get into, let alone play (Image via NoPixel)

NoPixel takes GTA 5 RP very seriously, which is reflected in the GTA 5 RP application process. Many applications are rejected outright for lack of effort and characterization. Players need to carefully think about what they write and how they answer specific questions.

One of the main reasons GTA 5 RP players flock to other servers is because NoPixel can be challenging to get into. Given how NoPixel is the most popular server, the waiting lines tend to be extended. Some players experience a rejection or two before they finally make their way into the server.

4) Players should use a high-quality mic set

A lobby of players with poor mic quality sets up a horrendous online experience. Whether it's background noise or breathing into the mic, it can be an unnecessary distraction. Volume inconsistency also makes it difficult to listen to other players.

NoPixel requires all their GTA 5 RP players to use a proper mic setup. High-quality speakers go a long way to capturing sound. To reduce outside interference, players should consider their overall environment. Popular streamers also use multidirectional mics, but regular players can stick with the basic ones.

1) Players must stay in character at all times

GTA 5 RP is a live performance, which requires actors to play their parts. Anytime someone breaks character, it immediately ruins the immersion of the gameplay. It's no different than a television show.

For example, a dramatic scene is undercut if an actor delivers a line and complains to the director about it afterward.

NoPixel strictly enforces players to stay in character at all times. There might be instances where a player has to excuse themselves. In that case, NoPixel recommends that they roleplay the scenario and make their exit. When others break the rules, they should be quietly reported to the forum mods.

GTA 5 RP players should also avoid NVL, or No Value of Life. Their character must treat life-threatening situations very seriously.

NoPixel does use NLR, or New Life Rule. Should a character die, they must forget about the events leading up to their death. They should also wait for paramedics to arrive if they are on the way.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.