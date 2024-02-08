5 things GTA 6 shouldn't change from GTA 5

GTA 5 was the last major title in Rockstar Games' highly acclaimed Grand Theft Auto series, and it featured several improvements over its predecessors. While the next game in the franchise should definitely improve some game mechanics and introduce new features, it also needs to avoid changing the key gameplay elements that made the last game enjoyable.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has some drawbacks, but it's hard to deny that it's much easier to pick up and play than its predecessors. It made several much-needed improvements over the HD Universe games (GTA 4 and its expansions). So here's a list of things from Grand Theft Auto 5 that shouldn't be modified or removed in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 things from GTA 5 that should be present in GTA 6

1) Weapon customization

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the first game in the series to include weapon customization, which was a much-needed feature. Players can modify their guns by adding suppressors and flashlights, scopes, and extended magazines. They can also apply certain paintjobs to weapons.

With GTA Online, Rockstar improved this feature further by adding more modification options like different barrels, muzzle attachments, liveries, new paintjobs, and even new types of ammunition. This feature makes gunplay much more interesting and is an absolute must-have in Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Heists

The ability to plan out a heist is one of the best features in GTA 5 that added a completely different approach to how missions are played. The Grand Theft Auto games have always been considered quite linear, but with Grand Theft Auto 4, Rockstar experimented with the idea of choice-based outcomes.

This was fully refined in the next game, which not only has different choices during crucial points in the story but also offers different approaches to a robbery. These Heists were expanded even more with Grand Theft Auto Online, which has been getting regular content updates that launch with new heists for players.

3) First person POV

Another much-requested feature that took ages to get implemented in a GTA game is the first-person camera. Unfortunately, this was only added to the Enhanced Edition of the game, which is exclusive to PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The feature was naturally carried over to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, which came out on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A first-person camera angle is quite immersive and can completely change how the game is played, but it also needs to be implemented correctly. This feature needs some improvements in GTA 6, as the existing first-person camera FOV (Field Of View) in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online counterpart is too low and feels claustrophobic.

4) Special abilities

Grand Theft Auto 5 features three protagonists, which is a first for the series, and each of them has a special ability, which is another unique addition. Michael employs Area Kill to temporarily slow down time, and this allows him to make more accurate shots. Franklin's Driving Focus lets him slow down time when driving and weave through heavy traffic without a scratch. Meanwhile, Red Mist gives Trevor the ability to deal more damage and absorb less of it.

Area Kill is reminiscent of the Bullet Time ability from the Max Payne games, while Driving Focus is similar to the Zone ability from the Midnight Club series. On the other hand, Red Mist seems to be inspired by Tony Montana's Blind Rage from Scarface: The World Is Yours. Not much is known about the GTA 6 protagonists and their special abilities, but most fans want this feature to return.

5) Sports

The Grand Theft Auto series has often included some fun activities that players can do in its open-world environments, including many sports. San Andreas had basketball, while Grand Theft Auto 4 had its famous bowling activity, among others. However, with Grand Theft Auto 5, Rockstar added many different sports, some returning from past games.

Players can start a game of Darts, Golf, Tennis, or even a Triathlon. This is more fun in Grand Theft Auto Online as it allows players to challenge each other in friendly PvP competitions. With the next game, fans expect golf to return on a bigger scale, as GTA 6 takes place in Vice City, which has some iconic locations like the Leaf Links golf course islands.

