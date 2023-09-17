5 of the most fun GTA 5 gameplay features worth reminiscing about

GTA 5 has a multitude of gameplay features worth revisiting. Many of them were in the original game, yet a few would debut in its Enhanced Edition. Some were even improved upon in later ports of this title. As such, this offering has no shortage of good gameplay mechanics to reminisce about here. The five features here will generally be some of the most notable things you could do or interact with in GTA 5.

Fun is subjective, but this list below is bound to have at least one highlight that you fondly remember from your time playing this classic game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

The five best GTA 5 gameplay features that fans can look back on fondly

1) Controlling multiple protagonists

The three protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

Having three protagonists in one game is pretty neat, especially when it offers a few exclusive features tied to each of them. It's also worth noting that some GTA 5 missions require you to control multiple characters, a unique aspect of this title not present in other Grand Theft Auto games.

Trevor's invincibility and Michael's ability to slow down time to shoot quickly are fantastic combat skills. Similarly, Franklin can also slow down time, except he does it while driving. It's also worth noting that some missions are exclusive to certain protagonists.

2) First-person POV

An example of a first-person POV screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Technically speaking, this gameplay feature was not in the original PS3 or Xbox 360 ports. GTA 5 got a first-person POV in the Enhanced Edition and onward. This seemingly simple gameplay feature allows players to see the title through the eyes of whichever protagonist they're controlling.

Such a camera angle is great for realism and can help gamers appreciate the improved graphics of this game's later ports. Note that first-person POV is optional, so people who don't like this feature don't have to use it.

3) Wildlife

Animals have existed in prior Grand Theft Auto games, but their roles in those titles were way more limited compared to GTA 5. This offering introduced a plethora of fan-favorite animals that players could interact with, such as:

Dogs of various breeds

Cats

Cougars

Cows

Deer

Pigs

Rabbits

Chickens

Orcas

Dolphins

The above list mentions only some of the animals that players could find in this game. Do note that some of these creatures were only available in the Enhanced Edition onward. Still, this is a cool gameplay feature that ties into other activities like hanging out with Chop or going hunting with Trevor Philips.

4) Several heists

It helps that some heists are very lucrative moneymakers (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 had the following heists:

The Jewel Store Job

The Merryweather Heist

Blitz Play

The Paleto Score

The Bureau Raid

The Big Score

All these heists have set up missions. Not only that, but one great thing about this game is that these jobs tend to involve a decent degree of decision-making that can influence its finale's outcome and the money you earn. For example, you could hire cheap people to do a heist with you, but they would likely mess it up. Similarly, hiring professionals will cost more, but you won't have to worry about them screwing up.

5) Grand Theft Auto Online

GTA Online technically counts as a gameplay feature in GTA 5 since you can access it from the latter game (Image via Rockstar Games)

There's no denying that Grand Theft Auto Online can be a bit divisive. Some gamers hate it and just want the next single-player GTA game to be released. However, some people also have fond memories of this multiplayer game and still play it, as seen on the eve of GTA 5's 10th anniversary.

It's basically a whole new experience with the same engine from Grand Theft Auto 5. The Online version has had nearly a decade of updates, so it has no shortage of gameplay features within its multiplayer game mode. There will come a time when its servers go down, so players best enjoy what they have while it's still around.

For instance, the PS3 and Xbox 360 servers for this game aren't active anymore. Any memories cherished there cannot be relived on the original consoles via conventional means. Who knows if the current servers will still be around years after Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out.

