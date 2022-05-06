5 things GTA 6 should learn from GTA San Andreas

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the GTA 6 trailer to drop, and they wonder what the game might look like.

It's not unusual for Rockstar to take features from previous titles, improve upon them, and then reintroduce them in new games. The company has also released games that allowed players to try out new mechanics or concepts that would become prominent features in future products.

If Rockstar keeps following this philosophy, the best game they can learn a lot from is Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. This title is not only a legendary game in the series, but it also has some fascinating mechanics and narrative themes that could be used in GTA 6.

This article aims to inform the reader about five things that worked well for San Andreas and might benefit GTA 6. The upcoming game can learn and take inspiration from these five things that contributed to San Andreas' success.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion

Five things that GTA 6 should take from GTA: San Andreas

5) Duel-wielding weapons

Duel-wielding shotguns, smaller sub-machine guns, and handguns made for some of the most memorable things you could do in San Andreas. That being said, though it was very successful, this feature was removed from future games.

This is a shame as dual-wielding not only gives players an advantage if they're stuck in a dangerous situation but also makes them look extremely cool.

This feature should definitely be incorporated in the upcoming game since it would add a hint of nuance to gunfights; using two guns at the same time takes skill.

4) Relationships

Players can get a partner in Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, which is a feature a lot of people might enjoy. This also includes people who like dating sims games. Moreover, this feature also increases the immersion the game has to offer.

Players in Grand Theft Auto 5 also got to have a relationship with certain NPCs, but the experience was not as extensive. So, in Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar should bring back relationships and try to make things even more engaging and immersive.

Having the option to get yourself involved in a relationship with another virtual character generally goes well for video games. This is because people love companionship in the virtual world just as they do in real life.

3) More minigames

GTA San Andreas contains a few additional unique minigames that were never seen again in the series. Playing basketball, roulette, dancing, and more made the title much more fun.

GTA 6 should bring a lot of these minigames back as they are really fun to play. Some of these minigames also make the world come across as more real. For instance, anyone would be disappointed by seeing a basketball court in the game if they couldn't play the sport. Thus, the developers should seriously consider bringing minigames back in the upcoming installment.

2) In-depth character customization

GTA San Andreas' customization possibilities were one of the game's most distinguished features. Players can alter their hairstyles, personal attire, and even their facial hair. But there's more. Players can make CJ chubby or ripped by eating a lot of food or working out a lot.

This fat and muscle ratio was an interesting feature that contributed to the appeal of the game. Furthermore, having too much fat or too much muscle affected the gameplay and NPC interaction.

It's a no-brainer that the makers of the next game should definitely bring this back in-depth character customization.

1) Gang wars

Gang wars is a gameplay feature in GTA: San Andreas, where players can capture the territories of other gangs and go to war with them.

Despite the fact that some players disliked gang battles in GTA San Andreas, it was still a unique and replayable aspect of the game. Like collectibles, the feature encouraged gamers to explore more of Los Santos.

Having this feature in GTA 6 will certainly increase its chances of standing out from the other games in the series that came out recently.

