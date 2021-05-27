5 things GTA Online does better than GTA 5

In some ways, GTA Online can be considered an evolution of GTA 5, and that is why there are some things it does better.

GTA 5 was, in many ways, the foundation for its Online component. Unsurprisingly, this means that the latter has exceeded its original in several aspects, making it the superior option for some Grand Theft Auto fans. There are similarities between the two titles, but it's GTA Online's differences that make it the more appealing option.

Predictably, many of these differences will be related to the single-player gameplay experience of GTA 5 versus the multiplayer experience of GTA Online. It sounds simple, but this minor change in approach makes some differences even more jarring, making some GTA fans prefer GTA Online's approach more.

Five ways GTA Online is better than GTA 5

#5) Customization

GTA 5 is pretty robust in its customization options, but GTA Online blows it out of the water in several categories. For starters, gamers can play as a man or a woman of any race in GTA Online, which offers more unique customization options than GTA 5's pre-defined protagonists.

Then there's also the matter of GTA Online's constant updates tending to introduce more customization options that aren't available in GTA 5. This divide will only grow larger as the former continues to be a massive success.

On the minor side of things is that players can choose which safehouse to own in GTA Online. Having more vehicles to customize also adds a lot of flavors for players to enjoy.

4) More frequent updates

Significant updates are sparse for GTA Online, typically happening roughly twice a year. By comparison, GTA 5 never receives major updates. GTA Online wins in this category by default, and that's not bringing up several minor tweaks that the game gets every week.

These updates help make GTA Online feel more fresh and unique, especially since it can alter the meta ever-so-slightly. Some significant updates change the game so drastically that GTA Online can feel like an entirely different game every few years. Compare that to GTA 5, which is still played virtually the same.

Considering GTA Online has no end in sight, it doesn't seem like this reason will change anytime soon. GTA 5 will only continue to feel stale for some fans by comparison.

3) Content variety

GTA 5 doesn't have as much content related to racing as GTA Online does (Image via Rockstar Games)

A lot of this is tied to the previous entry, but the simple truth is that GTA Online has so much more to do than GTA 5. For example, there is no activity in GTA 5 where players can go around and go into free mode deathmatches with others. The multiplayer aspect, alone, introduces so much content that is absent in GTA 5.

Even the activities a player can do by their lonesome is quite diverse in GTA Online. They can sell inventories, fly around on an Oppressor Mk II, and even do a solo heist. Add that with all of the cool, unique multiplayer features (including one of the many different racing formats), and it's clear that GTA Online has the edge in this department.

There is a definitive meta in GTA Online regarding efficiency, but even the non-efficient methods are still fun to mess around with. If fans were to look at the game from top to bottom, they could easily see how much the game offers in terms of features. GTA 5 has some good features, but GTA Online just has so much more to offer.

2) More fun with friends

GTA 5 lacks multiplayer, which means that it's worse when the player has friends who want to play with them. Fortunately, GTA Online has multiplayer, making it the superior option when gamers want to chill with their friends. It's not limited to just a single friend, either.

Of course, it should go without saying that neither game has local multiplayer. Still, having the ability to play GTA Online with a dozen or so friends is incredibly impressive, which is something GTA 5 fans cannot do in the single-player campaign.

It's quite a different experience from playing GTA 5, which makes it more appealing to social gamers with friends willing to play with them.

The element of a multiplayer setting in a sandbox game like GTA Online also adds a little bit of randomization to each player's experience. They will never know who they will meet from one session from another.

1) Players can do whatever they want, whenever they want

New updates introduce so many activities a player can choose to do or to ignore (Image via Rockstar Games)

Unlike GTA 5, there are hardly any limitations to what a player can do in GTA Online. If they wish to grind the same heist over and over again for easy money, they're free to do so. In GTA 5, players can re-do heists, but that's strictly for fun and with no monetary rewards.

Likewise, players can skip doing some heists and missions if they find it boring. That luxury isn't available in GTA 5, as some tasks are mandatory to beat the game. The only thing that matters in GTA Online is money, and players are free to get it however they please.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.