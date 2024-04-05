5 things to do at GTA Online Car Meets (2024)

GTA Online Car Meets are a great place for the community to get together and share their love for cars. You can meet new people, show off your custom vehicle that you're proud of, and also get to see some other cool modified cars owned by other players. Car Meets have been the main type of meetup that the GTA Online fan community has been organizing since the game's early days.

With the Los Santos Tuners DLC, Rockstar added the LS Car Meet (LSCM), an indoor location for hosting GTA Online Car Meets which protects you from griefers. Others still prefer to host these in outdoor spots so they can cruise together. If you're going to a car meet for the first time, here are some tips on what you should be doing.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 things to try out at GTA Online Car Meets

1) Bring a clean and classy ride

While you wait for the GTA 6 second trailer, you can go visit a car meet in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, the first and most obvious thing you need to do for GTA Online Car Meets is to bring a car. So, make sure to pick out the one you want others to see. You'll also have to ensure that the vehicle matches the theme of the car meet you're going to if it has any.

Most players usually don't like ricers, which are cars that are way too modified. This could be a car with some of the more hilarious modification options available in the game, like the massive exhausts on the Tuners. Or it could just have a really bad livery that comes off as an eyesore.

2) Take notes from other cars

Those who have been going to GTA Online Car Meets for quite some time will naturally have more knowledge and ideas about car customization. So look out for as many cars as you can, as you might get ideas from them.

You might also see some custom Crew colors in GTA Online, which players go to great lengths to create. These are unique colors that aren't included in the list of available paint jobs. This should naturally be enticing to you if you're a car lover.

3) Meet new people

GTA Online Car Meets are a great way to meet other players and make new friends. You might even get someone to play with in Invite Only sessions. Some players even band together and form their own communities where they hold regular Car Meets. If you hop into a Car Meet today, chances are, you'll find many such communities.

The new GTA Online community update has made it clear that players need to respect each other and play fair. Car Meets require the cooperation of every participant and are a testament to the strong sense of community participation among Grand Theft Auto fans.

4) Buy player-owned vehicles

You can buy the vehicles that other players own in GTA Online Car Meets. However, this only applies to the LS Car Meet, the special indoor property where you can host custom Car Meets of your own. On the other hand, it's entirely possible for a player to make a new friend and go with them to the LSCM to exchange cars. This method will allow you to acquire all of the removed GTA Online cars, as long as you find someone who owns one.

5) Go on a cruise

The most fun thing to do in GTA Online Car Meets is to take part in cruises. This is where the entire meet comes together to just drive around the map. In a drift-themed Car Meet, for instance, players would try and drift together as much as possible. Or you could just try and follow all the traffic rules of Los Santos, like how GTA YouTuber hella-flush does in the embedded video.

The reason why cruises can be fun is because of community participation, as that's a major factor behind wanting to attend GTA Online Car Meets in the first place.

Also Read: GTA Online weekly update

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you ever been to a Car Meet? Yes Not yet 0 votes View Discussion