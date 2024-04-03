5 things GTA Online PC players want to see in the upcoming summer update

GTA Online PC players often get left out of new quality-of-life upgrades and other features, and this should change with the upcoming summer update. Rockstar has made some major changes to Grand Theft Auto Online, their massively multiplayer live service game, over the years. They've added custom performance upgrades, animals, and even new accessibility options to make the gameplay smoother.

However, none of the features mentioned so far are present in the GTA Online PC version. It's almost as if Rockstar has forgotten the platform and the large playerbase that it has. Hopefully, things will change with the upcoming summer update that Rockstar has only teased so far in their latest newswire.

Here are 5 of the most important features that GTA Online PC players deserve to see with the upcoming summer update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 things the next summer update should bring to GTA Online PC

1) Vehicle management

The recent Chop Shop DLC for GTA Online that came out on December 2023 introduced a much-needed quality-of-life feature. This is called Vehicle Organization, and it allows you to move your Personal Vehicles across all your owned garages. It can be accessed from the Interaction Menu, right under Manage Vehicles.

However, what seems like a fairly simple but essential feature never made it to the PC version of the game. As a result, if GTA Online PC players want to change cars between garages, they must manually drive that vehicle to do so.

2) HSW upgrades and vehicles

Hao's Special Works is a custom mod shop that was released exclusively for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players. This allows you to customize existing Grand Theft Auto Online cars with performance upgrades that greatly increase the vehicle's top speed, among other things. There's also a Premium Test Ride at the LS Car Meet that features HSW supported cars every week.

HSW cars also get access to special liveries, paintjobs, and even customization options. There are some vehicles that are exclusive to the Expanded and Enhanced Edition, like the Karin S95. None of these have been brought over to GTA Online PC as of now.

3) Wildlife

Animals were first introduced in the Grand Theft Auto series with GTA 5, which has cats, dogs, some farm animals, different types of birds, and even wild animals. However, these weren't reintroduced in Online Mode until recently. With the release of The Chop Shop DLC, Rockstar introduced wildlife to the game, but only for the Expanded and Enhanced Edition on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Again, this is another simple feature that most PCs can handle quite easily, yet Rockstar hasn't made it available on the platform. We're hoping that GTA Online PC players can try out the Shoot Animals Photography Challenge soon with the summer update.

4) Advanced graphics

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S editions of Grand Theft Auto 5 introduced a myriad of graphic improvements, giving it a superior appearance than the PC version of the game. The upgrades include ray-traced reflections, improved textures and draw distances, HDR options, and faster loading times with next-gen SSDs.

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition also boasts increased population and traffic variety, increased vegetation density, improved lighting quality, new anti-aliasing and motion-blur methods, and new explosion and fire effects. Most modern PCs are more than capable of handling these upgraded graphics, which is why the GTA Online Summer Update 2024 should introduce these changes.

5) Career Builder

A major feature lacking from GTA Online PC is the Career Builder, which can be of immense value to beginners. It can also be useful to those who are planning on restarting their criminal empire from the ground up, but with a more focused and efficient approach.

You can choose to be a Biker, Executive, Gunrunner, or Nightclub Owner, and then get $4,000,000 as a starting bonus. The Career Builder can greatly boost the number of players on PC if it's introduced with the summer update.

