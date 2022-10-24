5 things most GTA Online players had no idea they could do

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online universe is full of activities, events, heists, and missions to take on with friends and strangers. With a virtually limitless number of activities, there's always something new each time one plays the game. Each week brings something new to try out, while also allowing players to earn 2x and 3x through the weekly events.

The expansive universe continues to offer something new for everyone. GTA Online still has several hidden secrets and easter eggs that players might still be discovering over the years. This article lists five things most players might have no idea about in GTA Online. These activities are not ranked in any order.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Most GTA Online players are unaware they can do this in the game

1) Play golf

Not many online players take time away from missions or heists to challenge others over a less stressful game. One can take on friends or other online players over a game of golf, which can be a lot more relaxing than heists.

While competing in a round of golf in GTA Online, players can stay safe from being shot, stabbed, robbed, or even beaten to death. Golf can be played with up to 3 other players, and here's how players can start a game:

Open the Map in the Pause menu. Search for a "Small flag" icon on the map. Drive to the Los Santos Country Golf Club. Once you walk to the corona, you can press the "Interact" button to play golf. A dialog box on the top left corner of the screen will instruct other players to do the same. Wait for all the players to join the game. Finally, start the mini-game.

2) Watch a movie

Another way players can blow off some steam and relax while playing GTA Online is by watching short films. Players can watch movies by accessing three cinemas in Los Santos:

Tivoli Cinema

Ten Cent Theater

Oriental Theater

Rockstar Games has short videos that are both fun and interesting to watch, and provide an immersive experience. Players can also look for references to Rockstar's other games in these short videos. If for some reason, this feature hasn't been discovered yet, it's never too late.

Another way for players to watch a movie is in their own penthouse. The Master Penthouse in the Diamond Casino and Resort has an optional upgrade for players to get a Media Room for $500,000. Films and shows can now be watched by players here, including the movie "Don't Cross the Line".

3) BMX parks

GTA Online offers a slew of vehicles to get around the massive map. Players can choose to drive sportscars or fly to wherever they wish to go. That being said, not many players may not know that there are a bunch of BMX bikes too.

BMX bikes need their own parks for players to show off their skills and GTA Online has just that. One can exhibit nifty tricks with ingenuity and enough practice. There are bike parks that offer different terrains (quarter-pipes, half-pipes, and pools), which provide players a more enjoyable experience.

4) Yacht parties

In the game, players can also throw a party on a yacht that has a pool, right in the middle of an ocean. Now that's one way to cool down and hangout virtually with friends and other online players. You can invite friends and online players to your yacht to join a private party.

Buying a yacht in GTA Online is not cheap, but there are forums and communities where yacht owners often schedule a party and invite anyone that can attend at the same time.

5) Car meets

Another cool way to hangout with friends is by having them over in their best four-wheelers for a car meet. GTA Online players can organize car meetups where they can show off their favorite rides.

Players can also earn RP simply by spending time in the LS Car Meet, or by completing sprints, or driving Test Rides around the Test Track. There are also Street Race Series events to help players increase their RP and unlock more cosmetics and car modifications.

