5 things that the GTA series does better than its competitors

The GTA series' success relative to other video game franchises makes perfect sense when one looks at Grand Theft Auto's long-storied history. It's a video game series full of iconic characters, memorable gameplay, and a truckload of awesome features that have kept players entertained for nearly two decades.

It shouldn't be surprising to most that this franchise has become one of the best-selling video game series of all time.

Five things that the GTA series excels in compared to its competition

5) Cheat codes

Although cheat codes are mostly a relic of their time, there is no denying that they can be a fun concept. It's clear that many are still interested in them (a semi-recent study even shows how much players look up GTA 5 cheats compared to other modern games).

Some video game franchises have abandoned cheat codes, while others have never really cherished using them in the first place. The GTA series is unique in that every game has had them, with recent ones having a good amount to keep players entertained.

4) The general gameplay is diverse enough to avoid being repetitive

One notable advantage that the GTA series has over other video game franchises is that the games never feel repetitive. The core concept of Grand Theft Auto tends to revolve around:

Shooting (with several guns that have different attributes)

Vehicles (cars, helicopters, planes, and boats of varying traits)

Various minigames (Yoga, golf, arcade games, etc.)

Freedom of choice when it comes to what to do at any given moment

Grand Theft Auto's lack of linearity makes it feel much better than some other games that enforce a set storyline that must be completed in a particular order (with no exploration available).

3) Staying relevant

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.



With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway. Many of you have been asking about a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series.With every new project, our goal is always to significantly move beyond what we've previously delivered. We're pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the series is underway.

Looking at the GTA series today shows how relevant it still is to modern gamers. GTA 6 is by far and away the most anticipated game of 2022. Even its predecessors, Grand Theft Auto V and Online, are still incredibly relevant in 2022, despite being nearly a decade old.

That's not even mentioning old classics like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, which still has a legion of fans who love the game to death. Not every popular game series back then is relevant today (Guitar Hero used to be everywhere, and now it's a forgotten series).

2) An abundance of great games to choose from

New video game franchises might have quality when it comes to amazing games, but they tend to lack quantity. The inverse is also true, where some video game companies release many low-quality games. By comparison, the GTA series mostly has great games to its name.

Only a few duds like Grand Theft Auto Advance or the recent Grand Theft Auto Trilogy could be considered lackluster or bad. That still leaves nearly a dozen or so critically acclaimed games that far outperform their contemporaries.

1) An alive open-world experience

Open world games have evolved greatly throughout the past few decades. Grand Theft Auto III revolutionized the concept, giving the early 3D Grand Theft Auto game a massive edge over its competitors at the time.

Even modern open-world games pale in comparison to Grand Theft Auto V when it comes to liveliness and giving a purpose to exploration.

It's only natural that many gamers are anticipating what the next title in the series will be like. With all of the rumors and leaks of more advanced AI, it would appear as if the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title is going to dominate the open-world market.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

