5 things to do in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition after finishing the game

GTA Vice City's fascinating story keeps players glued to their missions. However, once the story is complete, most players forfeit the game, assuming there is nothing else to do. Rockstar Games is known for creatively composing its video games, and Vice City has many activities after the game is complete.

GTA Vice City 3D edition and the Definitive Edition share the same game elements except for the graphics quality and minor gameplay improvements. Nearly all of the gameplay mechanics from the original game are still available in the remastered version.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Explore these activities in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition after finishing the game

1) Find collectibles

After completing the story missions, players can look for collectible items in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. There are 171 collectible items in the game, divided into 100 Hidden Packages, 35 Rampage missions, and 36 Unique Jumps.

Gamers can find collectibles within glowing icons in random places. Each item gives players monetary rewards, which add up to a larger sum when all of them are collected.

Although collectibles are considered side missions, players must complete a few of them before the game's conclusion. This familiarizes them with the activities and enables them to continue playing after finishing the main game.

2) Search for Easter eggs

GTA players can also search for Easter eggs in Vice City Definitive Edition. Submarines, dead bodies, hidden rooms, and a variety of other Easter eggs can be found in the game.

Look for the "Easter Egg Room" in Downtown Vice City near the Vice City News building, an underwater fat man wearing cement shoes, a submarine near the Vice City Junkyard in Little Haiti, and many more. The moon is also an Easter egg that changes in size when shot with a sniper rifle.

Unlike hidden collectibles, Easter eggs don't offer anything in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Even so, it is entertaining to look for buried mysteries after the game is over.

3) Taxi Missions

Taxi Driver missions are also available in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition. Players can earn money simply by transporting passengers from one location to another. It is also one of the non-violent ways to earn money in the game. Taxi, Cabbie, Kaufman Cab, and Zebra Cab are the four carriages available to players to begin Taxi Driver Missions.

Faster arrivals at the destination can also generate additional tip money. NPC passengers can tolerate higher speeds, and players can drive recklessly to reach their destination faster. There are a total of 100 taxi missions that players can engage in after completing the story.

4) Firefighter missions

In Firefighter missions, players can board a fire truck and extinguish fires across the map. Each mission has a time limit, which gives players a sense of urgency. The mission consists of 12 levels, each getting harder as it goes along.

Firefighter missions in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition allow players to unlock an essential capability for Tommy. By completing these missions, Tommy becomes immune to fire damage once players reach level 12. While doing so after the game is enjoyable, gamers can also do it early to gain an advantage.

5) Try to achieve 100% completion

Even after completing the final mission, GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is not 100% complete. The game still has a lot to offer to reach the goal.

After completing the story missions, gamers can participate in street races, stadium events, off-road missions, purchases, robberies, and other side activities to achieve 100% completion.

