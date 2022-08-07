5 things to know about the new car showrooms in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises

This week's GTA Online update introduced players to the newly opened Premium Deluxe Motorsports and Luxury Autos, both of which were previously inaccessible. This was a surprising and welcoming addition, as their introduction heralds the addition of new cars to the game as well.

But that's not all since there are many other aspects to these two car dealerships that many GTA Online players might not know about, especially beginner GTA Online players, which in turn might affect their experience of visiting these two properties.

This article will provide those players with five things that they need to know about these two car showrooms before they go and visit them.

5 things that GTA Online players should keep in mind before they visit the new car dealerships

5) Security guard at Luxury Motors

Many players may find a security guard standing at the front door of the Luxury Autos. This makes sense as Luxury Autos provides players with expensive vehicles, so hiring a security guard to protect the store from any hooligans is the least that the owners can do.

Moreover, this also means that players need to be careful around the store and try not to do anything illegal as the security guard will surely retaliate and try to take them down.

4) Simeon's Repo missions

Simeon Yetarian, the owner of Premium Deluxe Motorsports in GTA Online, also offers one of the most popular Contact missions in GTA Online called Premium Deluxe Repo work.

So, prior to this update, players had to walk to the parking lot outside Simeon's showroom and stand on a halo there to trigger this sequence of missions.

Now, as his showroom is open to the players, they will need to enter Simeon's office, which is situated inside the showroom, and start these Repo missions from there. This relocation makes more sense according to this contact mission's story.

3) Luxury Motorsports' interior is inaccessible

Even though players can access cars from Luxury Autos, they cannot physically enter the showroom. Before this update, all of the windows of the showroom were boarded up but now all of those boards are gone and players can peek inside the showroom.

Unfortunately, as the front door is locked, this is the only way to get a glimpse of the interior. Players will be able to see the reception desk, some couches, and some flowers decorated inside.

Many players have also noticed that these details were not there before this update, so it is highly possible that in the future , the interior of the building might finally become accessible to the players.

2) Window shopping only

As mentioned previously, players cannot enter the Luxury Autos showroom, so the only way to access the cars is through the window panel.

This means that players have to stand outside on the pavement, in front of the glass panel showcasing the new cars. Players can view and buy the cars from there.

Furthermore, as players will have to stay outside the showroom while they are viewing the cars, they will automatically be put in passive mode as an anti-griefer countermeasure.

1) Test driving cars

GTA Online players can take cars for a test drive from the Premium Deluxe Motorsports before buying them, to see how they perform and feel. They can drive the cars through the city for a few minutes, and the moment they exit the car, it will respawn back into the showroom.

This feature is exclusively available at the Premium Deluxe Motorsports and they won't find this feature available at Luxury Autos.

