How GTA Online players can visit Cayo Perico after the heist

Cayo Perico Heist DLC is one of the most significant additions to GTA Online. It not only introduces players to a whole new island outside Los Santos, but also provides them with the most profitable solo heist.

The Caribbean island is quite big, considering it was just added as a DLC. The island is popular for beach parties, and infamous drug lord El Rubio also has a private compound there. His character comes into play during heist missions.

All of this made Cayo Perico a great DLC, and many players missed it after completing it. This article will thus give them a method of visiting Cayo Perico again once they finish it.

How GTA Online players can go back to Cayo Perico after completing the main heist

The secluded island complex of the most renowned drug dealer in the world, Juan Strickler (nickname El Rubio), is located on Cayo Perico, one of the safest private islands in the world. The island is also home to an enormous amount of art, gold, and drug money.

It is the hub of El Rubio's drug business and also serves as the location of his other great love, marathon beach dance parties, where everyone from jetsetters and heiresses to renowned music producers congregate to party until dawn.

Players can go back to Cayo Perico and join the party in free roam after successfully pulling off the heist as the host. It is not possible to explore the island while the party is ongoing. However, there is also still the possibility of this changing in the future, especially after an immense amount of positive feedback from fans.

To re-visit Cayo Perico, players need to follow the steps listed below:

Go to Los Santos International Airport Head to VIP Charter Jets Click Keinemusik Beach Party

Players board the aircraft and are flown to Cayo Perico, where they will be allowed to attend the beach party in GTA Online. Players who try to flee will be tackled by armed guards, who will take them back to the celebration.

It should be emphasized that in order to attend the celebration, the player must have finished the heist finale. Even if there isn't much to do in Cayo Perico, it is a fun way to hang out with friends in GTA Online.

How to visit Cayo Perico Island in GTA 5 single player

Cayo Perico Heist DLC was exclusively released for Grand Theft Auto Online, but this did not stop Grand Theft Auto 5 modders from bringing Cayo Perico straight to the single-player mode. This is pretty amazing considering the size of the island and its varied features.

With the help of The Cayo Perico Heist in SP by HKH191, GTA 5 players can visit the island in single-player mode. They can assay the characters of Trevor, Franklin, or Michael while doing so.

The heist itself stays the same, and requires that players complete five objectives before being permitted to rob El Rubio, either alone or in a group of NPCs.

