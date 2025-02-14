5 things to know about Till Death Do Us Part in GTA Online

Till Death Do Us Part is one of GTA Online's many Adversary Modes, and quite a unique one at that. The core content of this Rockstar Games title, that is businesses, heists, and missions, has veered off toward a solo-friendly direction in recent years. However, multiplayer elements like Adversary Modes can still be quite fun to play, whether it is with friends, or strangers from the title's playerbase.

Here are five things to know about the Till Death Do Us Part Adversary Mode in GTA Online.

Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

GTA Online Till Death Do Us Part: 5 things players should know about

1) It was added way back in 2016

Be My Valentine official cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

Till Death Do Us Part debuted in GTA Online in February 2016. For context, it had not even been a complete year since GTA 5 and Online's arrival on PC at the time, that is how old this multiplayer match is.

This Adversary Mode was added under the Be My Valentine update. The Gusenberg Sweeper (weapon), as well as the Albany Roosevelt Valor (vintage car) were also introduced with this update back then.

2) Participants

Till Death Do Us Part is a fun multiplayer contest (Image via Rockstar Games)

Four to eight players can participate in this GTA Online Adversary Mode. It can be contested between multiple teams, two to four precisely, depending on the number of players.

It is easy to play and has a unique twist that makes it stand out from other Adversary Modes or even team deathmatches. So, anyone bored of grinding solo jobs should definitely check this out.

3) How to play and win

Each team participating in Till Death Do Us Part consists of only two players. Their objective is to eliminate rival teams, and the last one standing wins. However, both players of a team share one life. This means that if one of them dies, the other will too.

Additionally, staying close to one's partner regenerates health at a faster rate. This makes it a bit more strategic, and different from regular team deathmatches. Weapons pickups are also available in the play area, which include Carbine Rifles, Pump Shotgun, Heavy Snipers, and Grenades.

4) It has seven variants

Adversary Modes list in GTA Online's pause menu (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@TezFunz2)

Till Death Do Us Part can be started from the Adversary Modes list in the multiplayer's pause menu. Here, players will find seven variants of this match, that are just different in terms of location.

For example, one takes place around Vespucci Canals, one in Rancho Projects, another in Sandy Shores, and so on. Originally, there were only five variants, but two more were added later on. Furthermore, Bunker and Missile Base variants of this Adversary Mode are available.

It doesn't pay much, but grinding it when GTA Online weekly update bonuses are active can be considered worth the time.

5) It often rewards bonuses around Valentine's Day

This Adversary Mode often pays bonus rewards around Valentine's Day (Image via Rockstar Games)

Till Death Do Us Part is a Valentine's-day-themed match; hence, Rockstar Games often increases its payout on a time-limited basis around the occasion. So, if one's interested in playing, the week around Valentine's Day can be the best time for it.

Notably, this Adversary Mode is offering three times its regular payout as of this writing (February 14, 2025). This bonus will last through February 19, 2025 as part of the GTA 5 Online Valentine's Day update.

