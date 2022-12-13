Rockstar Games have finally released the launch trailer for GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. Many fans wondered when this would happen, as Rockstar Games usually did the same with their previous DLCs.

Coupled with that, more information has been revealed in the trailer, and although the entire video is only 30 seconds long, some clips grabbed players' attention.

This article will discuss five things the community learned from this trailer.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

UFOs, Bigfoot, thrilling chases, and many more are revealed in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars DLC launch trailer

1) Bike Gangs

In the trailer, there is a sequence wherein players are presumably transporting drugs on a truck while getting attacked by enemies on bikes.

So, from this visual, it is pretty clear that some biker gang will be an important enemy in this DLC that will try to sabotage the protagonist's plans.

This biker gang could be the Lost MC, as, since their introduction in GTA 5, they have been used as enemies multiple times in different missions in GTA Online.

2) New Characters

Most players knew about Nervous Ron's involvement in this DLC. He has become the point of contact whose phone call initiates the story mission in this DLC.

We also see a few glimpses of the new key character that will play an important part in the DLC. His name is Dax, it takes a few seconds, but we can identify him with his street-style fashion and a baseball bat.

Currently, we only see him, but there are probably more characters that will get introduced once players start this story mission.

3) New Business venture

One of the clips in the trailer showcases some goods getting packed inside a truck. This signifies that this DLC will bring a new criminal career.

As this entire DLC has pushed the idea that Blaine Country is becoming the hub of the hallucinogenic drug trading business, it makes sense that GTA Online players will also become part of it.

Thus, we can assume that the shot was a glimpse from an Acid Lab that Rockstar Games mentioned in their newswire articles. So players can expect a new business that can make them money in the game.

4) Heist-type missions

Many of the clips in the montage showcased people running away from things. Thus, it is safe to assume that the story missions will play out like heists.

Therefore, players may have to steal drugs and escape the dangerous area as quickly as possible. Again, this makes sense, as heists are some of the most fun activities in GTA Online.

5) Psychedelic experience

Numerous scenes showcased Bigfoot, UFOs, and multiple other surreal events that players can easily assume are caused by hallucinogenic drugs.

So with this DLC, it is safe to predict that players will not only be able to sell these drugs but also take them and have an intense psychedelic experience. Furthermore, it would be interesting to see how these drug-induced trips affect the storyline and gameplay.

The presence of UFOs may also have some connection to the Halloween event that Rockstar Games did back in September. GTA Online players may get a cathartic conclusion regarding this mystery.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes