5 things you might have missed in GTA Online Chop Shop update trailer

Rockstar has just revealed the upcoming DLC for GTA Online, called The Chop Shop. The trailer, released on December 12, 2023, revealed much of what's coming in the new update. There are new vehicles, missions, features, a type of property and more. The most important changes are the several quality-of-life upgrades that players will witness on all platforms.

There are also some exclusive features and improvements for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players on the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA Online. With that in mind, here are some interesting details from the Chop Shop trailer for Grand Theft Auto Online.

The trailer mostly highlighted the latest vehicles and the Salvage Yard, along with the new characters.

5 vital details to note from GTA Online's Winter Update 2023 trailer

1) New vehicles

The trailer for the GTA Online Chop Shop update mostly showcased the new vehicles. Some of the new cars include the Grotti Turismo Omaggio, the Vapid Dominator GT, the Declasse Impaler SZ, the Karin Asterope GZ, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D, and the Albany Cavalcade XL.

Rockstar has revealed a few of these in their Newswire article, with others yet to be unveiled. This is because many of these vehicles will be released on a drip-feed basis over the next few weeks following the DLC's release.

2) Red's Auto Parts

The Salvage Yard was a natural focus, as the GTA Online update itself centers around it. This is where players will be able to start the Vehicle Robberies, which presents a new way to acquire rare vehicles or sell them for money. The Salvage Yard is called Red's Auto Parts, and it serves as a front for these new mini-heists.

The trailer opens with a Tow Truck towing a car away in front of the Salvage Yard. The Tow Truck is a feature that can be purchased as part of the new property. It also shows the interior in many of the scenes, including the Planning Computer, Yusuf Amir's personal vehicle, and more.

3) Yusuf Amir and Jamal

Yusuf Amir and his cousin Jamal are seen in many shots of the GTA Online Chop Shop trailer. The former is making his return to the HD Universe after being mentioned in Grand Theft Auto 4 and appearing in person in its expansion, The Ballad of Gay Tony.

Jamal is portrayed as Yusuf's young and inexperienced cousin who will help the protagonist in planning and executing the Vehicle Robberies. He will brief the players on what to do and guide them throughout the missions. Coupled with that, all of the stolen vehicles can sold to this character.

4) An underwater mission

During the latter half of the GTA Online trailer, there's a brief glimpse of a mission taking place underwater. Notably, it's depicted inside what looks like an Avisa. This is likely one of the many Vehicle Robbery missions added to the game with the Chop Shop update. Not much is known about this particular mission as of now.

The very first mission, on the other hand, is The Gangbanger Robbery, and players won't have to pay the setup costs for it. These mini-heists play out much like the regular ones, with various setup missions and additional tasks that can be completed in free mode.

5) Drift tuning and Drift Race Series

GTA Online players can now apply drift tuning modifications to a chosen few vehicles. They will simply need to head to the LS Car Meet and apply the modification to their preferred automobile. This feature is functional in both free mode and multiplayer lobbies.

Although this feature wasn't prominently displayed in the trailer, the scene with the Jester RR shows the car drifting on the city streets. The next scene also shows what's most likely the new GTA Online Drift Race Series, where several cars line up as if to prepare for a race.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.