5 things to remember when starting out GTA 5 RP in 2022

The popularity of GTA 5 RP does not seem to slow down as more and more players are trying it out every day.

There have been over hundreds of servers that anyone can join and start their roleplaying journey. But this has also left a lot of people confused and intimidated to dip their toes into the roleplaying world, as it may seem overwhelming for players who have no idea about roleplaying. Especially when there are so many unspoken rules of roleplaying out there that beginners might not be aware of.

This article aims to help new players recognize some important things that they should keep in mind before jumping into GTA roleplay.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 things every GTA RP player should remember

1) Be open to improvisation

In GTA RP, players have total control over their actions, and it is possible for them to create storylines that they have already planned out in advance or create characters that have solid backstories. But the real fun comes when players leave a lot of room for improvisation.

Players are bound to meet other characters on the server and it is highly likely that they will be in plenty of situations that they don't have any control over. And instead of staying entirely true to their character or avoiding those types of situations altogether, players are allowed to improvise in those moments.

This not only helps make the game more fun, it can also create amazing and hilarious scenes and situations that players might never have thought of before.

2) Balance grinding and storytelling

Most of the GTA RP servers provide players with different types of tasks that they can do to earn a good amount of money.

But players should also remember that they are not playing GTA Online where that is the focus and main objective of the game. The main objective will always be roleplaying and creating stories.

So, players should not spend all of their time grinding these tasks just so that they can earn more money. They need have a balance where grinding and storytelling do not conflict with each other, but work together in harmony.

3) Avoid OOC moments

OOC is an acronym that stands for out of character. It is often used in role-playing games when a player wants to break character.

Even though not every roleplayer in GTA RP is perfect, there are obvious moments when a player shouldn’t go out of character. This can happen when a player takes offense to an action towards their character as something personal that was directed towards them or they’re unable to differentiate between themselves and the character they’re roleplaying as.

Players going OOC is a common thing that happens in RP, but in reality it should only happen when there is a justified cause for it. Most of the time, being OOC should be avoided at all costs.

2) Don't practice metagaming

Metagaming should be avoided by players in GTA RP. It not only gives an unfair advantage to the players who are practicing it but also ruins the fun for everyone else involved in the game.

By constantly looking for information on other characters or storylines, it will just ruin the immersive nature of this type of game. It will only prove that players' lack imagination and patience.

Metagaming can easily destroy storylines or characters as knowing all the crucial information about everything makes it hard for the roleplay to take place naturally. Players should steer clear of this and not do it in any capacity.

1) Refrain from powergaming

In GTA RP, powergaming is the act of favoring one's own character or story by leveraging an in-game mechanic, external knowledge, or a roleplaying concept to give them an unfair or unrealistic advantage.

Most RP players find this annoying or disruptive because if a player is constantly powergaming through the game, they are breaking the immersion, stories, and characters that other players have created.

This tends to create gameplay that focuses more on showing who has more resources and power. These are given higher priority that creating interaction and stories with other characters.

Most players find powergaming to be the wrong way of doing things as every player should have an equal opportunity to progress in the game in their own way. They can do so by gathering huge amount of resources for themselves or by character development and storytelling in GTA Online.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan