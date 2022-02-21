5 things that Rockstar should avoid in GTA 6 Online

Rockstar has learned a lot from other games in the GTA series that will hopefully lead to it making GTA 6 Online near-perfect. It is still entirely unclear what elements from previous games the company will or won't use.

Fans are imagining all kinds of changes that might be made to the next game in the series by the time it drops. There are many elements and features that gamers do want to see, but there are also plenty that they hope not to see in GTA 6 Online.

Top 5 things like limited playable characters and heists that Rockstar should avoid in GTA 6 Online

The YouTube video above is an example of things that gamers want to see in GTA 6 Online and Story mode. However, there are also things that fans believe Rockstar should avoid adding to the game and its online features.

5) Less-famous cameos

Most GTA fans have never heard of these DJs before (Image via Dimitar Radev/Pinterest)

Nighclubs in GTA 5 Online offer exciting prospects for the game. Aside from getting the Cayo Perico Heist started and having underground businesses, many players were disappointed with the 'celebrity' DJs. These characters are not very well-known around the world and their parts have been very anticlimactic, with much of the music sounding exactly the same.

After what The Contract DLC did for GTA 5 Online, it is clearly within Rockstar's power to obtain stars for GTA 6 Online who are among some of the most famous in the world. Fans also hope to see more variety with these guest-stars.

4) Opressor MKII

Many players think it's time to axe this vehicle (Image via Sportskeeda)

The presence of Opressor MKII is a widely-debated topic in GTA 5 Online, and poses the same issue for GTA 6 Online if it is kept in the game. While almost every fan of the franchise has at least ridden an Opressor MKII, there are a large number who would like to see the vehicle removed from the game.

The question of whether Rockstar should keep the overpowered vehicle going forward with GTA 6 is a popular one. Gamers will just have to wait for more news on what the upcoming game has in store.

3) Having fewer playable characters

Players love having two avatars (Image via Sportskeeda)

The above image shows the two characters of a GTA Online gamer. One worry that some fans have had is that GTA 6 will have fewer protagonists in Story mode and possibly only one avatar to play online.

Fewer playable characters are something that fans hope Rockstar will avoid in the new game as it will feel like a step backwards and seriously limit the players' experience.

2) Limitations for heists

One frustrating thing for many GTA 5 Online fans is that some of the heists cannot be completed without a full team of four players. The best example is in high-end apartment heists, where the payout is a mere few hundred thousand dollars, which must be split between four people.

Many gamers also wish there was an option to do the Diamond Casino Heist solo, like they can with the Cayo Perico Heist. Hopefully GTA 6 Online will allow lone players more freedom in this respect.

1) Modders on consoles

Modding in GTA should be left to PCs (Image via Sportskeeda)

Microsoft and PlayStation should surely be able to do something about modders on their consoles. It is expected on PC and there are worlds set up specifically for it. But on consoles, it can get other players in trouble and allow some gamers to have an unfair advantage.

Modders on Xbox and PlayStation have ended up having a negative effect on normal players by including them in their exploits and getting them banned or thrown into bad sport lobbies. It is hoped that by GTA 6 Online something will be done about this.

Note: This article expresses the writer's personal opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan