5 things to own before starting GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist is the newest mission series in the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games introduced six new missions that explore the activities of the cartel illegally operating from the Cluckin Bell Factory in Paleto Bay. Like most other missions in the title, you must be prepared to fight the cartel. Otherwise, the enemies will obliterate you within seconds.

This article lists five things that every player must own before starting the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 must-have things before playing the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist

1) Armored vehicles

The enemies in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist are notorious as aimbots, so you must have the best armored vehicles before starting the gameplay. You can also opt for bulletproof vehicles since the enemies only fire guns. This also helps in cost reduction.

Rockstar Games offers many armored vehicles in the game, and you are free to use any of them. However, the player base extensively uses the Karin Kuruma (Armored), HVY Nightshark, HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom, and other similar category vehicles.

While the Armored Kuruma cannot protect you from explosions, its bullet resistance is top-class and shields you from almost all enemy fires. It is also a cheaper option compared to others. You can buy the vehicle for a standard price of $698,250 and a trade price of $525,000.

2) Mk II weapons

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist requires you to fight with enemy NPCs multiple times. That’s why you should gear up with the best Mk II weapons available in Grand Theft Auto Online. The Mk II weapons are much better than the regular pistols and rifles. You can also customize their functionality as per your needs.

However, you must unlock the Mk II weapons and their features before starting the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist. Some of the best Mk II weapons include the Hawk & Little Pistol Mk II, Vom Feuer Special Carbine Mk II, Combat MG Mk II, and others.

3) Explosive weapons

If you do not have the Mk II weapons, you can also opt for the explosive weapons in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. However, since these weapons cause more damage than the guns, you should use them with extreme caution.

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist allows you to use Sticky Bombs, Granades, Grande Launchers, Rocket Launchers, and many others. However, while using them, do not damage any vehicle or other collectibles that are required for the mission. You must also not use explosive weapons in close proximity as they can kill you.

4) Properties near the Vespucci Police Station

As of now, there are no known shortcuts to trigger the missions in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist. This means you must visit the Vespucci Police Station every time to start them. This can be tedious and time-consuming as Rockstar Games spawns you at random locations after each setup mission. Therefore, you must own a property near the Vespucci Police Station so that you can teleport there by switching sessions.

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist missions have no cooldown time, allowing you to play them back to back. Maze Bank West Executive office can be a great spawn location for the purpose.

5) A helicopter

If you do not have a spawn location near the Vespucci Police Station or don’t want to invest in one, you can acquire a helicopter as an alternative. While Rockstar Games bars you from using weaponized vehicles in the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Heist, you can use helicopters to traverse the map outside the missions.

There are many great helicopters in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, and you must own one of them. They also come in handy during other missions in the game. It is a useful investment that every player should do in 2024.

