5 things we don't want from GTA Online updates before GTA 6 releases

As GTA 6 approaches its release, fans of the franchise expect GTA Online updates to become more impressive. Some believe that the upcoming 'big' summer update might be the last content update for the game. Meanwhile, others think that Rockstar Games will continue to release DLCs for a while even after the Grand Theft Auto 6 release.

While there are things that fans wish to see and experience in the upcoming game, there are also several changes that Rockstar shouldn't consider including. Here's a list of things that the next GTA Online updates shouldn't have.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

5 things fans don't want to see from upcoming GTA Online updates

1) More supercars

Instead of supercars, it would be engaging to have more regular cars in the upcoming GTA Online updates. Many online users have agreed that they prefer street-legal cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, as the game is already saturated with supercars and hypercars.

The upcoming DLCs should focus on vehicles like the Impaler LX and the Impaler SZ, or even SUVs and off-road cars like the Baller ST-D or the Canis Terminus. More cop cars would also be a nice change, as they have been well-received by the community.

2) Less grinding

Any future GTA Online updates should focus on easier money-making ventures so the game is less grindy. We already have several properties that can generate decent profits, but the steps required to make them bring in more money can be tedious. The recently released Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is fairly easy to set up and is both fun and profitable at the same time.

As such, Rockstar should release such heists and properties so that the grindy aspect of the game is reduced.

3) Heist with Michael

Including Michael in a Grand Theft Auto Online update is something fans have been requesting for a long time. Thus, Rockstar not featuring him in any of the upcoming GTA Online updates could disappoint the fanbase. Franklin was featured in The Contract DLC, resulting in a massive boost in player numbers.

As such, introducing Michael would increase the game's popularity even if the Grand Theft Auto 6 release is on the horizon.

4) Too much dialogue

The in-game cutscenes are annoying (Image via Rockstar Games)

The cutscenes in a Grand Theft Auto Online mission usually go on for too long, and above all, you can't skip any of them. For instance, even if you've already seen a cutscene in a heist, you'll have to watch it every time you want to replay the mission. These cutscenes are not just long, but also quite boring and unnecessary.

Most of the dialogue is corny and not in tune with Rockstar's usual sense of humor. As such, fans don't even pay attention to the story of online mode all that much, compared to single-player. Future GTA Online updates should at least give us the ability to skip cutscenes or make them shorter.

5) More GTA+ exclusive features

Some features shouldn't be exclusive to a subscription service (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto Plus is a paid subscription service, which means it's bound to offer its members some premium features and exclusive benefits. However, Rockstar may have pushed this a little too far at the expense of regular players. Moreover, it's not as if Grand Theft Auto V is free, or even cheap.

Making players pay every month to get some extra features in a game that's already paid for is quite a stretch. It's also something that the larger fanbase doesn't appreciate.

