5 things we don't want to see in GTA 6 Online

Rockstar Games has yet to reveal many things about Grand Theft Auto 6, one of which is its multiplayer which might be called GTA 6 Online. There has been no official word on it so far, but its existence seems likely after the success that Grand Theft Auto Online has seen. Fans are also very excited to see all that the upcoming title has in store, among which might be some returning features.

That said, there are also some aspects of it that Rockstar can consider dropping in the sequel. Let's look at five things we don't want to see in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Futuristic vehicles and 4 other things we don't want to see in GTA 6 Online

1) Unnecessary cooldowns

The Diamond Casino Heist, The Cayo Perico Heist, the VIP Contract, and the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid are some of the best ways to make money in GTA Online. However, you must sit through a cooldown period before replaying these jobs after finishing them once. Needless to say, this is an unnecessary restriction that forces players to partake in activities they might not want to in the meantime.

Even quick jobs like the recently added Dispatch Work missions have a five-minute cooldown, which just feels annoying. Thus, it would be much better if Grand Theft Auto 6 Online gets rid of this restriction, letting its players do what they really want.

2) Shark Cards

Rockstar Games has made different tiers of Shark Cards available that can be bought with real-life money to receive in-game cash. Hence, one can skip all the hard work but still end up rich in Grand Theft Auto Online.

This pay-to-win method feels unfair to all those who put in the hours grinding missions and heists. Most players are also not a fan of this form of microtransaction, which is why it would be great if Shark Cards were excluded from GTA 6 Online.

3) Futuristic vehicles

The best Grand Theft Auto games like GTA 4, Vice City, and San Andreas, have all featured grounded and realistic settings, stories, and characters. Even Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode was limited to these themes, but its online mode veered into the futuristic, sci-fi realm, introducing flying cars and bikes.

That said, these items do not belong in this series and fans don't seem keen on wanting them to return either. In short, the sequel's story mode and multiplayer should return to the series' roots and embrace the core themes once again.

4) Futuristic weapons

Here's a look at the Widowmaker (Image via Rockstar Games)

Just like futuristic vehicles, Rockstar has introduced futuristic weapons like the Widowmaker, Unholy Hellbringer, and the Up-n-Atomizer in GTA Online as well. They too should be excluded from GTA 6 Online due to the reasons stated in the previous entry.

Instead, Rockstar can focus on including more realistic firearms in the upcoming title and improving upon their mechanics, handling, and customization.

5) Forced multiplayer content

The Diamond Casino Heist needs multiple players (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although Grand Theft Auto Online is a multiplayer, it has become more of a single-player experience in recent times. In fact, many players feel that GTA Online is better played solo in 2024 with plenty of content such as The Cayo Perico Heist, Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, and Salvage Yard Robberies now being available.

That being said, other content like The Diamond Casino Heist and the original heists cannot be started alone. This is quite an unfortunate restriction that we don't want to see in GTA 6 Online.

As already stated, Grand Theft Auto 6 Online has not been confirmed officially yet, but it might get announced at some point leading up to the base game's launch in Fall 2025.

