5 things worth buying in GTA Online's latest update (November 30-December 11, 2023)

GTA Online has received a new weekly update that offers several discounts, bonuses, and more. While these price cuts are much less compared to what gamers saw last week, they will still find plenty of useful things to buy in this patch. Some truly unique vehicles are on sale right now, along with some must-have properties.

With that in mind, here are some of the best things players should consider buying in GTA Online's latest weekly update (November 30-December 11, 2023).

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 things to buy in GTA Online's ongoing weekly update

1) Hangars and renovations

Players can buy from a large collection of aircraft in GTA Online and will need a Hangar to store and modify them. These storage facilities were first introduced alongside the Smuggler's Run update in 2017. This game has five of them, which vary in price from $1,200,000 to $5,670,000.

However, with this week's update, Grand Theft Auto Online players can purchase Hangars at a 40% discount. This means that the prices of these properties should now range from $720,000 to $3,402,000. Any renovations done within a Hangar will also be subject to the same discount.

2) Bravado Buffalo EVX

Several variations of the Bravado Buffalo are available in GTA Online, and muscle car aficionados love them all. However, the Buffalo EVX is the most unique among them. This is a two-door electric muscle car that was introduced with the San Andreas Mercenaries update in 2023. Its design is mostly based on the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.

The vehicle benefits from Imani Tech upgrades, which make it useful in PvP. It can also be upgraded with HSW modifications, which are only available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Bravado Buffalo usually costs $2,140,000, but this week's 20% discount on it brings its cost down to $1,712,000.

3) Benefactor LM87

The Benefactor LM87 is the most unique vehicle on discount this week, and automobile collectors in GTA Online might want to add it to their collection. It's an endurance car based on the Sauber Mercedes C9, with design cues and modification options inspired by the Mercedes-Benz C11.

This vehicle was added to the game with The Criminal Enterprises update in 2022. It's one of the fastest Supers in Grand Theft Auto Online, with a top speed of around 128.5 mph. Moreover, this car's superior handling gives it an exceptionally fast lap time. Priced at $2,915,000, the LM87 is quite an expensive vehicle. That said, the 30% discount available this week lowers its cost to $2,040,500.

4) Grotti Visione

The Visione is another cool-looking hypercar in GTA Online that automobile collectors would definitely love to own. It's a two-door Super that looks exceptionally smooth with its curvaceous and aerodynamic design, which is based mainly on the Ferrari Xezri Competizione Edition.

The Visione performs as well as it looks good, with smooth handling that allows skilled drivers to outrun faster cars. It's usually the high price tag ($2,250,000 at Legendary Motorsport) that deters players from buying it. However, a 30% discount this week makes it a prime candidate for purchase. This ride is currently available at $1,575,000.

5) Eclipse Boulevard Garage

The Eclipse Blvd Garage is a unique Garage in GTA Online that can house 50 different vehicles on 10 floors. It's arguably the best Garage in this game and is absolutely essential for any car collector. The best part is it doesn't count towards the total number of apartments and garages players are allowed to own.

This property also has a few exclusive features — such as customizable interiors, a roof terrace, as well as a kitchenette with security cameras, snacks, and other utilities on each floor. There's a 30% discount on this Garage this week, which brings the Eclipse Blvd's price down from $2,740,000 to just $1,918,000.

GTA Online fans are looking forward to the upcoming 2023 winter update, which is supposed to add tons of new content to this title, along with a whole new range of improvements.

Poll : Will you consider buying any of these? Yes No 0 votes