5 things not worth buying in GTA Online this week (August 29 - September 4, 2024)

A new GTA Online weekly update went live earlier today, August 29, 2024, introducing a fresh set of discounts on certain items. Some removed vehicles have also been made purchasable once again for this week only, which might make you want to buy them. However, it is always better to make an informed decision as not all of these items are worth spending on.

So, in this article, we will take a look at five things not worth buying in Grand Theft Auto Online this week, that is from today through September 4, 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Overflod Pipistrello and 4 other things not worth buying in GTA Online this week (August 29 - September 4, 2024)

1) Progen T20

Progen T20 is a Super Car that has been in the game since July 2015. It was added under the Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2 DLC and looks like a blend of the McLaren P1, Tushek T600, and Falcon F7. The car is usually available for $2,200,000 but has been discounted by 30% this week.

It isn't a bad vehicle, but the Lampadati Tigon, which is faster and looks more unique, seems like a much better deal. It has been added back with today's GTA Online weekly update with a 40% discount on its $2,310,000 price tag, which makes it cheaper than the T20 this week.

2) Vapid Flash GT

The Flash GT in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vapid Flash GT is a sports car that made its GTA Online debut in 2018. The car has a top speed of 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) post complete upgradation as per popular YouTuber Broughy1322, and looks based on the Ford Fiesta RS WRC.

While the car costs $1,675,000 on regular days, Rockstar Games has discounted it by 30% for this week only. Sadly, Vapid Flash GT doesn't seem worth getting, as for an investment of over a million dollars, you won't get much in return.

3) Overflod Pipistrello

Money can be made in GTA Online through jobs like heists, business missions, and selling Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, but it takes time. After all that effort, it isn't worth spending the hard-earned cash on something like the Overflod Pipistrello.

It looks attractive due to its ultra-modern build but has barely anything to offer for a car that costs $2,950,000. Pipistrello's top speed is average and you can't even equip it with Imani Tech or HSW Performance upgrades.

4) Declasse Draugur

Declasse Draugur is an off-roader with a very sleek design. It debuted in 2022 under the Criminal Enterprises DLC and is one of the best vehicles for off-road traversal in areas like Blaine County. Those interested can get it for $1,870,000 or a $1,402,500 Trade Price, but it's better to avoid buying it this week.

That's because Declasse Draugur will be available as the GTA Online Podium Vehicle through September 4, 2024. This means that you have a shot at claiming the car for free by spinning Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel.

5) Principe Lectro

Here's a look at Principe Lectro (Image via Rockstar Games)

Principe Lectro is a motorcycle that was introduced with the Heists DLC way back in 2015. Its design seems like a blend of the Ducati Streetfighter S and MV Agusta Brutale S, and it is decently fast. However, Lectro also features the KERS Boost, which is a temporary speed boost.

It is relatively cheap, costing $997,500 and having a $750,000 Trade Price, but is available as this week's LS Car Meet Prize Ride. In short, you can claim the bike for free by finishing in the top two in LS Car Meet Series races for two days in a row, so avoid spending any money on it.

By avoiding bad deals such as these, you can invest the money saved on better vehicles and profitable GTA Online businesses.

