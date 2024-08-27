5 typical mistakes that beginners still make in GTA Online

Despite being nearly 11 years old, GTA Online is still quite popular. It offers lots of interesting things to do and Rockstar Games hasn't stopped adding new content via free DLCs, with the most recent as of this writing, Bottom Dollar Bounties, releasing in June 2024. Many veterans can be found active in its lobbies today, but there is also a good portion of beginners.

Both can have fun in the multiplayer, but the initial phase can be a little challenging due to the lack of experience. This article mentions five typical mistakes that beginners still make in GTA Online, which can prevent those new to the game from committing them as well.

Buying the wrong businesses and 4 other typical mistakes beginners still make in GTA Online

1) Playing in public sessions

Trending

You can invite your friends in private sessions but avoid general public sessions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given that Grand Theft Auto Online is a multiplayer, one would want to engage with other members of the community. After all, that's one of the most basic reasons for the existence of such a title. However, public sessions are often plagued with griefers, ready to ruin a beginner's experience. And as they would be better equipped, there's no way to counter them.

So, it is better to play in Invite Only sessions until you get on your feet properly. And even then, GTA Online is better-played solo in private lobbies, especially for business sell missions, as it helps in avoiding any sort of interference from others.

2) Skipping collectibles

Beginners often focus on heists, contact missions, and business missions (if they can afford one) as these are the best ways to make money in GTA Online. That said, newcomers should try to gather collectibles like Action Figures, Weapon Components, and Shipwrecks too as they can also pay a decent amount and don't require any prior investments.

Additionally, looking for them can familiarize you with the Los Santos and Blaine County maps, which would be very useful for beginners.

3) Buying the wrong businesses

While there are plenty of options, it is best to figure out which are the best businesses in GTA Online for you. As business properties are quite expensive, getting the wrong ones can be a big mistake.

If you are a solo player, avoid businesses like the Arcade or the Facility, since they are tied to jobs that require multiple participants. Instead, invest in the Acid Lab, Nightclub, Bunker, or the Agency. Furthermore, one should look to get the Kosatka as quickly as possible to unlock The Cayo Perico Heist.

4) Going for the cheapest business properties

Instead of cheap, go for the right properties (Image via Rockstar Games)

The cheapest business properties can seem like the best options for those on a tight budget, but this is a typical mistake that beginners make. These properties are usually located in Paleto Bay, and the time-consuming commute can be problematic for timed jobs, such as business sell missions.

So, even if you are low on cash, get properties with good connectivity and map positions. They may be expensive but will aid you in the long run.

5) Purchasing luxurious items

Following a good payday, one may feel the urge to get luxury commodities like yachts, aircraft, or supercars in GTA Online. While there is no problem in owning them, that should ideally be done after adding millions of dollars to your bank account.

However, as a beginner, it is best to carefully invest in only those things that offer a lot of utility or good returns. Once on your feet and among the elites in Los Santos, you can consider getting those luxurious commodities.

Keeping these things in mind can help you get off to a good start and enjoy the game in the best way possible.

Also check: 5 reasons to try Assault on ATT-16

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback