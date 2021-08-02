5 tips for making a lot of money fast in GTA Online 

Money is the most important resource in GTA Online. The game is all about having fun with friends, but in order to do that a player needs to have money.

Be it cars or property, players need money to be able to buy them, and making money can be confusing considering the number of businesses and money-making methods in the game.

Players can make money by doing missions, races, completing heists, and by doing business missions. It can be really confusing for new players to understand the most efficient way of making money in GTA Online. Here is a list of things players need to do to make a lot of money in GTA Online.

5 tips to make quick money in GTA Online

In order to get rich in the game, players need to buy businesses in the right order to be able to increase their revenue. It can be difficult for players to make money in the game if they don't know where to start. By following the list below, players can make a good amount of money in GTA Online.

5) 2x GTA$ and RP Missions

The best way for a player to start making money in GTA Online is by doing the weekly missions that give 2x GTA$ and RP. This is the best way to make money at the beginning as it requires no investment. Players can start this by going to jobs in the pause menu and by selecting the online section. Getting double GTA$ on these missions will help players gather the initial capital needed to buy a high end apartment for the next phase.

4) Heists

When a player has enough to buy a high-end house, they can start doing Heists. Players can purchase a high-end apartment from the Maze Bank Foreclosure website. Heist missions usually have a setup cost, a few setup missions and then a finale which usually requires two to four players. These missions are highly rewarding and can help a player make upto 2,500,000$ in the game.

3) VIP/CEO Missions

The next step for players, once they have finished the heists in the game, is to become a CEO. When players have enough money to buy an organization, they can go to the in Interaction Menu and access 'SecuroServ'. Once in the SecuroServ menu, players can pick one of the VIP missions from the list. The two easiest missions are the Head Hunter and Sightseer, from which players can make good money.

2) Import/Export business

Players need to buy a vehicle warehouse for this step in the game. The Import/Export business in the game lets players sell cars and make money from them. There are three classes of cars: standard, mid-range and high-end. Players need to stock the warehouse with ten standard cars and ten mid-range cars to be able to spawn only high end cars for the mission and deliver these high end cars for good money.

1) Passive Businesses

There are two passive businesses in GTA Online and those are having a bunker and a cocaine business. Players need to buy the Motor Cycle club to be able to start a cocaine business. Both of these businesses need players to restock supplies every 2.5 hours and then deliver the products after the supplies are stocked. This is is a really nice way for players to make some money between running around and doing the Import/Export businesses.

Players need to follow this list in the order mentioned to be able to make the most money in GTA Online. They can get rich quickly by following these steps and will soon have enough money to buy whatever they want in the game.

