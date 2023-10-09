5 unbelievable car mods for GTA 5 that motorheads should try

Some play Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 for its story mode, some grind its chaotic multiplayer, and some enjoy both. But the game also attracts several car enthusiasts, aka motorheads, thanks to an incredibly large vehicular catalog. Many rides can be driven in story and online modes. However, Rockstar Games only adds new cars to the latter, rendering the former's catalog dated and somewhat boring.

Mods can fix this issue to a great extent. They not only add new cars to the story mode but also help in experiencing the 10-year-old title like never before. So, here's a look at five unbelievable car mods for GTA 5 that motorheads should try.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2020 and 4 other unbelievable car mods for GTA 5 that motorheads should try

1) Scuderia Glickenhaus SCG003S

The Scuderia Glickenhaus SCG003S is an ultra-modern real-life sports car. There isn't anything like this ride in Grand Theft Auto 5, but it can be added to the story mode by installing Rmod Customs' Scuderia Glickenhaus SCG003S [Add-On/OIV] mod. The in-game model boasts high-quality exterior and interior textures, very closely resembling its real-life counterpart.

The modded Scuderia Glickenhaus SCG003S also features custom handling. Hence, driving it should feel slightly different from what players are accustomed to. The mod debuted in December 2018 and has a download size of just 14 MB.

2) Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2020

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a real-life vehicle featuring stunning looks and stylish interior design. It can be brought to GTA 5's story mode by installing vanquishky's Ferrari SF90 Stradale 2020 [Add-On] mod. The 3D model and textures are based on the car's Forza Horizon 5 version.

While the car looks great from the outside, its interior is even more detailed and has high-definition textures. Some paint options are even available for this modded car. Interestingly, GTA Online's Grotti Itali RSX is based on the SF90 Stradale. It is quite expensive, but GTA Online money glitches can help in affording it.

3) 1998 Toyota Supra (JZA80)

The Toyota Supra (JZA80) is an iconic car that most motorheads must be familiar with. They can experience driving it in Grand Theft Auto 5 by installing [YCA]Vsoreny's 1998 Toyota Supra (JZA80) [Add-On I Tuning I TRD I Varis-Ridox I Template] mod. There are many paint jobs available for this legendary speedster, it even has a manual front spoiler.

The mod has received a few updates through which some of the vehicle's features have been enhanced. The Dinka Jester Classic in GTA Online is based on this car. Whether it'll return in the next game is unknown, but it wasn't seen in 2022's GTA 6 leaks.

4) Drive V

The driving mechanics in Grand Theft Auto 5 aren't bad by any stretch of the imagination. However, many prefer that of its prequel, Grand Theft Auto 4, since driving in that game felt pretty realistic. Hence, those looking for a more practical driving simulation in GTA 5 can try PermissionToLand's Drive V mod.

This driving and handling mod even affects car damage. Some of its features are increased body roll, disabled downforce on all vehicles except Super Cars, and realistic top speeds. The mod was originally released in 2021 and received its latest update in August 2023.

5) Real Brand Rims Pack

Grand Theft Auto 5 has extensive vehicle customization. Rockstar Games allows players to modify various components of their cars. The game even offers several options for wheels to choose from. While there aren't any actual brands in-game, that can be changed by installing zQrba's Real Brand Rims Pack.

As its name suggests, the mod adds car rims from real life to the story mode. Players can then equip them from Los Santos Customs. Although the mod was released in 2015, it is still of great use today.

