5 underrated details in GTA Liberty City Stories you might’ve missed

GTA Liberty City Stories is a small game compared to other titles in the series. However, Rockstar Games did not shy away from putting interesting details. Having hidden and minor details is a signature style of the franchise, and the 2006 title has plenty of them. Some of them are very easy to miss though, as they are well hidden in various spots.

This article lists five of the most underrated details in GTA Liberty City Stories you might have missed.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

5 underrated yet interesting details to explore in GTA Liberty City Stories

1) Reference to Carl Johnson

Carl Johnson appears as an ad character in GTA Liberty City Stories (Image via Rockstar Games)

Even though Carl “CJ” Johnson is not a part of GTA Liberty City Stories, you can see a vague picture of him near the Liberty City Cathedral. There is a poster of the in-game Heat brand where a player (similar to the GTA San Andreas protagonist) can be seen playing basketball.

Even though the character does not have a name, the picture looks very similar to one of the images Rockstar Games released to promote the 2004 title. The studio is known for shadow-dropping such references in its video games.

2) Bruce Lee’s outfit

Rockstar Games added an outfit for Toni Cipriani named Dragon Jumpsuit, which looks very similar to the yellow outfit of Bruce Lee from Game of Death. One can also say it looks similar to Uma Thurman’s outfit in Kill Bill: Volume 1.

Nonetheless, you can unlock the Dragon Outfit by completing the Crazy 69 mission. Note that the mission comes very late in the sequence. Still, details and hidden Easter eggs like this make GTA Liberty City Stories worth playing in 2025.

3) Candy Suxxx is mentioned in the game

Candy Suxxx is a popular name in the Grand Theft Auto series, and GTA Liberty City Stories has a reference to her. Near Belleville Park in Staunton Island, you can spot an adult movie poster mentioning Candy Suxxx’s name.

The character first appeared in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City as a side character, and later was referred to in Vice City Stories, Manhunt, San Andreas, and GTA Liberty City Stories. Surprisingly, Rockstar Games also namedropped her in Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online.

4) Snowy weather

Many players don’t know this, but there is a rare snowy weather that you can spawn in GTA Liberty City Stories. However, you must have the PlayStation Portable version of the game to unlock it. When you play the Car Salesman missions, keep playing after Level 6 and try to reach Level 9.

After that, snow will start to fall on the map and remain for the future levels. However, if you fail or cancel the Car Salesman missions, the snow weather effect will disappear from the map. Do note that the side missions unlock after completing the Dealing Revenge story mission. Once unlocked, you can access them between 08:00 hrs and 18:00 hrs in-game.

5) Tombstones of dead characters

You can visit dead characters’ graveyards (Image via Rockstar Games)

Liberty City Cemetery is an interesting place, as you can find tombstones of various characters that get killed during the storyline. Some of them include Dan Sucho, Joseph Daniel O'Toole, Vincenzo Cilli, etc.

It is an interesting detail that depicts realism in GTA Liberty City Stories. Players are advised to visit the cemetery in Staunton Island to see the tombstones of the characters who die during the story's progress.

