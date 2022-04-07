5 underrated games in the Grand Theft Auto series that players should check out before GTA 6 comes out

GTA 6 might be the game on everybody's mind, but there are other underrated Grand Theft Auto titles worth checking out.

After all, GTA 6 isn't scheduled to come out anytime soon, and there are still over a dozen old classics to play. At the very least, they should be able to scratch that gaming itch for some players.

Note: GTA 6 currently has no known release date. Thus, players have ample time to enjoy these underrated games.

5 underrated Grand Theft Auto games to play before GTA 6 comes out

5) Liberty City Stories

It's an underrated game that's worth playing at least once (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as underrated Grand Theft Auto titles go, it's hard to find one that's less appreciated than Liberty City Stories. The game is basically a better version of GTA III, except without the cultural legacy it left behind.

Liberty City Stories is traditionally not a game that one would want to play in place of GTA 6. However, it is a fun experience for older fans who like a darker setting with classic mafia inspiration.

Some of the missions are arguably the most evil in the entire series. GTA 5's By the Book seems like child's play by comparison.

4) The Ballad of Gay Tony

It's arguably the coolest of the GTA IV trilogy (Image via Rockstar Games)

One can't really call Grand Theft Auto IV underrated, given that it's the highest-rated GTA game in the series on Metacritic. However, its two DLC episodes aren't as well-received and are much shorter for a casual player to beat.

The Ballad of Gay Tony is less gritty than The Lost and Damned, and players don't have to worry about Luis getting punked out like Johnny Klebitz in GTA 5.

Unlike other underrated classics, The Ballad of Gay Tony feels more akin to a modern game, so one wouldn't have to worry about it feeling clunky to play.

It's the closest game to GTA 5 in terms of overall presentation and control scheme, so it's one that modern players should at least consider.

3) Chinatown Wars

Hopefully, GTA 6 has witty writing like Chinatown Wars (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as expectations go, GTA 6 and Chinatown Wars are worlds apart. The latter game is more reminiscent of the 2D Universe-era titles. However, Chinatown Wars stands on its own merits for being a legitimately great (and funny) game.

The controls are more responsive than one would think for a 2D game, and it has that classic Grand Theft Auto presentation that some gamers know and love. Moreover, the game is available on a variety of devices today, including smartphones, so it's easily accessible.

It's highly unlikely that GTA 6 will also be officially released on mobile devices.

2) Vice City

There is a charm to its old-school feel (Image via Rockstar Games)

Back in the day, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City wasn't underrated. It was rightfully seen as a masterpiece. However, time has passed, and some players choose to ignore the game due to its obsolescence and their preconceived notions of archaic controls.

While that could be true for modern gamers, it's still worth noting that this is the most well-known game that takes place in Vice City.

There have been many leaks and rumors that GTA 6 could also occur in Vice City. If that were the case, some players might want to check out what made this iconic setting so wonderful to explore and why so many are clamoring for its return.

Whether one wishes to play the Definitive Edition or not is up to them, but the classic is still a blast to play today.

1) Vice City Stories

It's the definitive Vice City experience that GTA 6 should seek to replicate (Image via Rockstar Games)

Practically everybody assumes that GTA 6 will take place in Vice City. Given this assumption, it would be logical for some gamers to prefer a classic Grand Theft Auto game that has Vice City as its primary setting. Sadly, gamers don't have too many options.

Vice City Stories is the more forgotten of the two games taking place in this iconic location, but that doesn't mean it's bad.

It's a genuinely fun PS2-era game that feels smoother to play than the original Vice City while also introducing several features absent from that title. These include:

Empire building

Swimming

Playing golf

Sadly, Vice City Stories is not officially available on mobile devices, so gamers often have to find alternative ways to play the game.

