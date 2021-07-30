5 underrated minor villains from GTA San Andreas

Big Smoke and Frank Tenpenny aren't the only driving forces of conflict in GTA San Andreas; even small-time characters play a role.

With rare exceptions, most of these minor villains only show up for a single mission. They are a major obstacle GTA San Andreas players must overcome. Whether they fight or flee, players need to show them who is boss. Despite their limited screentime, these villains can leave an impression.

GTA San Andreas is an unforgettable game for several reasons. With a colorful cast of characters, even smaller roles stand out. These villains may lack size and scope, but they make up for it in memorable appearances. Here are the underrated villains of GTA San Andreas.

Five GTA San Andreas minor villains that are underrated

#5 - The Snakehead (Da Nang Thang)

Only known by his epithet, The Snakehead is the apparent leader of Da Nang Boys. He is a monstrous human trafficker who recently kidnapped Vietnamese refugees. Wu Zi Mu tasks CJ with attacking the freight ship and getting rid of Da Nag Boys once and for all.

GTA San Andreas players will use a helicopter to attack the ship. However, a rocket launcher sends the helicopter crashing down into the ocean. CJ barely survives and makes his way to the ship. With only a knife, players must carefully approach their targets.

Once the players make their way into the control room, Snakehead will be waiting for them. Handing over an extra katana, he challenges CJ into a sword duel. Although players can use any weapon, using a katana isn't difficult. If they are lucky, a single stroke of the sword will decapitate the leader.

#4 - Andre (Gray Imports)

Before the events of GTA 4, the Russian mafia had a presence in GTA San Andreas. Andre was an international gun runner who sold weapons to the Ballas. He is distinguishable by a rare pedestrian model, which is only used for this particular mission.

Officer Tenpenny decided the Ballas shouldn't have too much power over Grove Street Families. Along with the intel he provides, Tenpenny sends CJ to crash the deal. CJ must clear the entire warehouse before he gets to Andre.

Although he tries to escape in a vehicle, Andre cannot outrun the player. He eventually pays the price with his life. At the very least, he dies in an action-packed mission in GTA San Andreas.

#3 - Freddy (OG Loc)

OG Loc talks a tough game, but in reality he fails to back up his boasts. This was made obvious several times in GTA San Andreas. While serving a jail term, he ran into Vagos member Freddie. After he is let out, OG Loc orders CJ to drive him to Freddie's place.

The terrible rap artist claims Freddy stole his rhymes. However, it became quite apparent why OG Loc wanted him dead. Freddy denies the accusations entirely, stating it wasn't his fault OG Loc "dropped the soap."

Disrespected, OG Loc had CJ chase Freddy across Los Santos. A short while later, and the Vagos member is no more. OG Loc finally avenges his utterly humiliating experience.

#2 - Johnny Sindaco (various missions)

The underboss of the Sindacco mafia, Johnny has slightly more prominence than most subsidiary villains. The family practically runs Caligula's Palace, one of the most popular casinos in Las Venturas.

Naturally, there is a power struggle between the local mafia and the Triads. Johnny himself damaged several of the slot machines within the Four Dragons casino. GTA San Andreas has players take revenge by tying him to the hood of a car and scaring him straight. However, he must be kept alive.

CJ eventually worked with Ken Rosenberg, who tried to maintain order with the mafia families. At one point, CJ has to protect Johnny when his ambulance is attacked. Later on, however, he dies of a heart attack when he recognizes CJ in a business meeting. He never fully recovered from the first encounter.

#1 - Big Poppa (A Home in the Hills)

Big Poppa is such a minor antagonist, he reuses a generic Vagos model. Nonetheless, what players remember most about him is his mission. A Home in the Hills is a great reintroduction to Los Santos - CJ must retake what is rightfully his. Players have finally hit the home stretch in GTA San Andreas.

Madd Dogg needs to reclaim his mansion from the Vagos drug lord. CJ takes it to the skies as he jumps out of a plane and parachutes to the rooftops. Along with a few Triad gangsters, CJ must regain control of the crib. Get ready for one of the most epic shootouts in GTA San Andreas.

Players need to carefully navigate the mansion's interior as they clear out several enemy waves. A short chase sequence later, and Big Poppa is taken care of. With the gang leader dead, CJ now has a base of operations to run. Players can finally tackle the final act of GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

