5 unique features of GTA 4's map that Rockstar should bring back

GTA 4 was a landmark game in the franchise's history, delivering a darker, more mature storyline that resonated with players. One of the standout features of the game was its immersive, intricately designed map, which brought the bustling metropolis of Liberty City to life.

While subsequent games in the series have expanded on this concept, many fans believe that GTA 4's map had unique features that have yet to be replicated.

In this article, we explore the five most notable features of GTA 4's map that Rockstar should bring back in future games and why they added to the game's immersive experience.

Five amazing map details in GTA 4 that should appear in future Rockstar Games titles

1) Intricate Subway System

GTA 4's subway system was an intricate and functional part of the game's map design. Players could enter subway stations and ride from station to station, exploring the city in a new and dynamic way.

The subway system had multiple lines and stations, each with its own unique design and character. Players could use the subway system to quickly travel across the city, bypassing traffic and taking in the sights along the way.

The subway system added a layer of realism to the game and made navigating the map more dynamic. It also provided players with a new way to explore the city, discover hidden areas, and experience new parts of the game world.

The subway system was a standout feature of GTA 4's map design and one that Rockstar should consider bringing back in future games.

2) Varied Boroughs

In GTA 4, Liberty City was divided into four boroughs: Broker/Dukes, Algonquin, Bohan, and Alderney. Each of these boroughs had its own unique features and characteristics.

For example, Broker/Dukes was a bustling, diverse neighborhood with a mix of cultures and races, while Bohan was a run-down area with a high crime rate.

The boroughs were designed to feel distinct from one another, with different architectures, street layouts, and landmarks. This added a level of depth and complexity to the game's world, allowing players to explore and discover new areas with each playthrough.

Additionally, each borough had its own set of missions and side quests, providing players with a unique gameplay experience in each area.

3) Promoting Exploration

Another unique aspect of GTA 4's map is the way it was designed to promote exploration and discovery. While the map was not as large as some other open-world games, it was filled with hidden secrets, Easter eggs, and other surprises for players to discover.

For example, the map featured hidden locations like the heart of the Statue of Happiness, where players could find a giant beating heart. It also featured the abandoned hospital in Alderney, where players could encounter ghosts and other supernatural phenomena.

4) Attention to Detail

The world of Liberty City in GTA 4 felt lived-in, with every street corner and alleyway, and the buildings having their own unique identity and backstory. From the graffiti on the walls to the litter on the streets, the world was designed to feel like a real, breathing city.

This attention to detail is particularly noticeable in the game's architecture, which featured a wide variety of building styles and designs, from sleek, modern skyscrapers to rundown tenements.

Each building had its own unique facade and interior design, and exploring the city felt like peeling back the layers of a complex, living organism. This level of detail made the world feel more realistic and immersive and helped to draw players into the game's story and world.

5) Density and Verticality

Another unique aspect of GTA 4's map is its layout and design. Other open-world games feature large, sprawling maps with vast expanses of empty space.

However, the GTA 4 map was more tightly designed, with a greater focus on density and verticality. The game's setting of New York City provided a natural framework for this, as the city is known for its tall buildings and dense urban areas.

This focus on density and verticality had a significant impact on the game's gameplay, as it created a more challenging and dynamic environment for players to navigate.

Players had to be constantly aware of their surroundings, as enemies could attack from above or below, and the narrow streets and alleyways made for intense vehicle chases and shootouts.

