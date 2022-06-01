Top 5 Easter eggs in GTA 4, ranked

Over the years, the GTA games have fostered a huge player base that has made it their goal to find every single secret in Rockstar Games' most famous franchise. This makes a ton of sense as the GTA developers have generally filled their games with many cryptic messages and locations that players can find, and this is especially true for GTA 4.

Even though this entry in the series has more of a realistic and gritty tone, it still contains some insanely creepy and interesting mysteries that players can spend their time exploring.

While GTA 4 contains a pretty substantial amount of Easter eggs, players might easily get confused regarding which ones they should spend their time finding, so to make their search easier, this article will provide players with a list of the five best Easter eggs in GTA 4.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

5 best Easter eggs that players can find in GTA 4

5) Tomb of Meadows Park Church

This Easter egg is dedicated to AC/DC fans who play GTA 4 as there is a monument (or cenotaph) with the epitaph below that can be seen in the graveyard behind Meadows Park Church that reads:

Roll of Honor "War of the Deadline" 1869-1869

"for those about to build...... we salute you ."

This is clearly a reference to one of the highest-selling AC/DC albums called For Those About to Rock We Salute You, and the Easter egg can be easily missed by someone who is not an AC/DC fan.

4) GTA IV theme music

By clicking the horn while driving Mr. Tasty, the player can cause tunes to play. One of these songs is the Grand Theft Auto theme tune. Call ZiT when this music is playing, and they will respond with "ZiT! Spotted GTA 4 Theme." This is similar to a cheat that grants the player health, armor, and ammunition.

However, players need to keep in mind that the cheat that this Easter egg is referring to, when activated, will stop players from completing certain achievements and trophies while playing the game.

3) San Andreas on TV

The Venturas Poker Challenge is a television series that features a casino from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas' Las Venturas. Then there is an ad, which when displayed, does not include Grand Theft Auto 4 visuals and art, but rather GTA San Andreas images, the most evident of which are the building designs and cab.

Likewise, the video of the Vinewood sign from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is used for the Vinewood C*nts TV ad, and the graphics are clearly from San Andreas (owing to the transmission tower seen directly behind it, which was featured in the previous game). Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is also seen in a TV ad for the Patriot 500 and in the CNT reality show I'm Rich.

2) Graffiti messages that mention previous protagonists

Players may notice graffiti relating to prior protagonists established in the Grand Theft Auto 3 canon (Claude, Tommy, Carl (CJ), Toni, and Vic) on the staircases in most apartment complexes in the game, implying they have died. However, this is most likely to be figurative, given that the Grand Theft Auto 3 canon has ended and will not be seen again.

So far, Victor Vance and Johnny Klebitz are the only protagonists to die on-screen. The graffiti is meant to be "a little joke for fans of the series," as a different design strategy for Grand Theft Auto 4 meant that the franchise's history could only be maintained through various fictional brand names and specific radio personalities. Nonetheless, there is no hint that the Grand Theft Auto 3 canon has been discarded.

1) Heart of Liberty

This is probably the most popular and the most morbid Easter egg in the game, and it should be explored by every player. This Easter egg is a massive beating heart, allegedly the "Heart of Liberty City," which is contained within the Statue of Happiness.

Access to the location in GTA IV is only possible through an entry marked by a "No Hidden Content This Way" sign at the higher level of the statue's pedestal, which can only be reached by helicopter.

Once within the pedestal, the player must climb a staircase to the statue's stomach, where the heart is placed. It can be fired upon, but nothing occurs. If Luis drinks too much and blacks out in The Ballad of Gay Tony, he may wake up at various locations after the black screen, one of which may be the Heart of Liberty City.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far