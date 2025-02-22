5 unreleased things in GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC

The GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC released on December 10, 2024, adding a bunch of new content to the game. Rockstar even kept introducing new content from the DLC, including the recently released Vapid Uranus LozSpeed. However, according to some reputed data miners, there might be more in-store, as has been the case with several other GTA Online DLCs.

With that said, let's look at five unreleased items in the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC.

Note: This article is based on datamined files and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Here are 5 unreleased items in the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC

1) Purchasable property with missions

The Mckenzie Field Hangar, which can be purchased as Trevor Philips in Grand Theft Auto 5's story mode, might soon become a purchasable property in the online mode. Data miners found hints of this in Agents of Sabotage's files, and the property might even have some missions attached to it.

As per Tez2, one of the most reliable Rockstar Games data miners, buying it should add 20 additional slots to the hanger players already own. Interestingly, its arrival may have been teased with the new GTA Online update in the form of a text from Ron.

2) A new sports car

A brand new sports car looks to be on the way from the Agents of Sabotage DLC's drip feed. It is believed to be named Invetero Coquette D5, whose design appears to be based on the Chevrolet Corvette C6. It has also been suggested that the vehicle might be compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer upgrade.

The unreleased sports car will reportedly cost $1,730,000 on Legendary Motorsport. Needless to say, performance statistics will only be available once it gets added.

3) A new helicopter

It has been a while since a new helicopter was added to GTA Online, but it looks like Agents of Sabotage could finally end the drought. Data miners suggest the DLC has an unreleased chopper named Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule. Its design appears to be inspired by the Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion.

The DH-7 Iron Mule will reportedly go up for sale on Warstock Cache and Carry for $2,345,000 with a $1,758,750 Trade Price linked to the above-mentioned unreleased Mckenzie Field Hangar missions. Another interesting suggestion about the unreleased helicopter is that it might accommodate 16 players.

4) An armored and weaponized plane

In addition to the helicopter, data miners have stated that GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC also features an unreleased plane. This plane, named Eberhard Titan 250 D, is believed to be armored and weaponized. It is likely based on the Lockheed AC-130.

Some of its other suggested features include a Rocket Boost and hover mode. The Titan 250 D is expected to cost a whopping $4,870,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. It is also expected to have a Trade Price of $3,652,500, which, like the unreleased Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule, could be linked to the McKenzie Field Hangar missions.

5) Yet another weaponized plane

The Eberhard Titan 250 D might not be the only unreleased plane in the Agents of Sabotage DLC's files. Data miners suggest that there is another, named Western Company Duster 300-H. It appears to be way smaller than the previous aircraft and is seemingly inspired by the Air Tractor AT-802 from real life.

The Western Company Duster 300-H is expected to be weaponized as well, and its price is reportedly $1,020,000 on the Elitas Travel website with a $765,000 Trade Price. If this ends up being true, then it could be quite an affordable option for those interested in owning an aircraft in GTA Online.

