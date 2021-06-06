5 useful tips and tricks for first-time GTA Online players

First-time GTA Online players may find the game a bit daunting, but there are a number of ways to make it easier.

GTA Online has seen an influx of new players recently, with over 20 million copies of GTA 5 sold last year. It remains a highly addictive game with unpredictable outcomes.

GTA Online is certainly not the most beginner-friendly experience, given how many years the game has been on the market. Newer players have to constantly deal with high-ranking CEOs who are trying to kill them with overpowered weapons.

The good news is that new players can find their feet rather quickly, as long as they know what they're doing.

5 tips that can help new GTA Online players

#5 - Use Invite-Only sessions when necessary

Griefers are a cancerous lump in the gaming community, and GTA Online is no different. Despite the "Bad Sport" label that Rockstar Games gives these players, they wear it as a badge of honor.

Moreover, GTA Online encourages players to destroy each other's vehicles and disrupt other player activities, making missions rather difficult. Passive Mode may prevent other players from shooting each other, but it doesn't prevent them from getting run over.

Newer players can avoid trolls, try-hards, and tear drinkers with private sessions. Once a player selects this option on the menu screen, they can perform jobs and heists without any hassle.

When players boot up GTA Online through the main story mode, they should select "Invite Only Session" for a private game. This can save players time and money by avoiding the Oppressor MK II altogether.

#4 - Cash in leftover money at ATMs

Money is a major source of conflict in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar)

Everybody is out to get each other in most GTA Online lobbies. Newer players might not realize that they should place their earnings into a savings account. Otherwise, another player can try to rob them. When players carry over $5,000 in their wallet, they can potentially drop their money upon death.

Players should always deposit their hard-earned money at a nearby ATM. Alternatively, they can also use the Money and Services app on their phone. It's always better to be safe than sorry, especially in public lobbies.

#3 - Be aware of helicopter spawns

Get from Point A to Point B in an instant with a helicopter (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the fastest ways to get across the GTA 5 map is with a flying vehicle. Since newer players start the game from scratch, they should be aware of helicopter spawns on the map.

However, they should be careful not to get blown up by other players in public lobbies. Most players should have access to rocket launchers and sniper rifles. Flying around the skies of Los Santos makes them easy targets, so players should remain cautious at all times.

Helicopters tend to spawn wherever a helipad can be found. Additionally, airplanes are frequently located on airstrips. Players need to pay attention to no-fly zones, such as military bases so that they can avoid a high wanted rating and police attention.

#2 - Buy armored cars first

Armored vehicles are essential to survival in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

When a new player starts to earn a good profit, they might consider buying an expensive sports car like the Pegassi Tezeract. However, this is like needlessly flushing their money down a toilet. The streets of Los Santos are dangerous, so players should do all they can to heavily protect themselves.

Armored Kurumas usually sell for $698,250, although a player can get it at a discounted $525,000 after a specific heist mission. For newer players, this affordable price range is a steal. Not only does the Kuruma have good durability against enemy firepower, but it also has excellent performance skills.

Once the Fleeca Bank Heist is complete, players can unlock the Armored Kuruma afterward. This is a must-have purchase in GTA Online, specifically for new players who want to survive Contact Missions.

#1 - Know which businesses to invest in

There are three main ways to make money in GTA Online - dynamic heist missions, random jobs, or running a business. Criminal operations can generate a respectable cash flow. However, they require significant investment before they truly pay.

New players should be aware of which businesses to start with. Air freight cargos are completely inefficient. It's too much work for a player, especially when they can find better pay elsewhere.

Instead, players should consider MC businesses like meth labs and cocaine lockups. Some of these cheaper businesses can be found near Sandy Shores.

Once a GTA Online player has enough money, they should save up a million dollars to purchase the Executive Office. Players can perform VIP Work or use vehicle warehouses to import and export items. These long-term investments make GTA Online a much easier game.

