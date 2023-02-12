5 most valuable cars in GTA Online after the Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online is a game with no shortage of valuable and terrible vehicles. The Los Santos Drug Wars update has already introduced the majority of its cars. Ergo, it's reasonable for some players to wonder what the most worthwhile vehicles are in the current metagame.

It's important to note that there are several different metas and activities that could interest gamers, which is to say fans' needs in terms of automobiles may vary. Somebody can want a bulletproof vehicle that is incredibly useful in missions, whereas others might be looking for something that is blindingly fast in races.

Note: The following cars don't necessarily have to come from the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five useful cars to get in GTA Online post Los Santos Drug Wars update

1) Armored Kuruma

The Armored Kuruma (Image via Rockstar Games)

A 100% bulletproof vehicle is a godsend for any PvE situation. A single missile can easily destroy the Armored Kuruma, but most NPCs will never use explosives. Thus, you are effectively rendered invincible against their primary source of damage, which is bullets, should you decide to use this car. Its bullet-resistant windows are also incredibly durable.

The Armored Kurama's default price is $698,250, which is relatively low by GTA Online standards. Many other fully bulletproof vehicles tend to cost several million dollars, so having a cheap alternative is quite valuable.

2) Duke O' Death

The Duke O' Death (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Duke O' Death is a similar automobile to the Armored Kuruma in that it's largely bulletproof. However, there are two main differences between this entry and the last one:

This car has an opening through which the driver can get shot.

The Duke O' Death can withstand several explosives.

Thus, it can be situationally more useful than the Armored Kuruma. Returning players can get this vehicle for free, making it arguably the most valuable free car in all of GTA Online. Even if you cannot get this automobile without spending money, it's not as if $665,000 is a steep price.

3) Buffalo STX

The Buffalo STX is in the front (Image via Rockstar Games)

New GTA Online players might find the Buffalo STX expensive since it normally costs $2,150,000 but can be available for $1,612,500 at Trade Price. However, this automobile is worth the investment due to several reasons, including:

This car is highly durable against explosives and bullets.

It can have a Missile Lock-On Jammer, which prevents other players' homing missiles from targeting the vehicle. Alternatively, you can install a Remote Control Unit to make the car an RC car.

You just need access to an Agency's Vehicle Workshop for the Imani Tech upgrades.

4) Vigero ZX

The Vigero ZX (Image via Rockstar Games)

The fastest car in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports of GTA Online is the Vigero ZX with HSW modifications. This vehicle isn't that great on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game since those ports lack Hao's Special Works and all features tied to it. Nonetheless, a fully upgraded Vigero ZX with HSW modifications can reach up to 157.50 mph.

Moreover, the car even has some solid customization options for players who want to look cool while driving fast. This vehicle costs $1,947,000, and the HSW upgrade costs $550,000, making it an expensive automobile for some gamers.

5) Pariah

The Pariah (Image via Rockstar Games)

This article has already covered a great vehicle for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so it's only fair to discuss one for the older consoles too.

The Ocelot Pariah is extremely fast in GTA Online for a car without HSW modifications, as it can go up to 136 mph. Moreover, a price of $1,420,000 makes it pretty affordable for something that's great for races in the Sports class.

