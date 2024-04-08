5 vehicles to buy in GTA Online before they are gone (April 8-10, 2024)

Choosing vehicles to buy in GTA Online can be a confusing and tedious task if one doesn’t know what is available per week. Rockstar Games removed numerous great rides last year with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. However, they bring back a few of them as part of the weekly update. Thus, players will find some interesting cars that can now be purchased once again till April 10, 2024.

To help them make a decision, let’s look at five of the best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week.

Ocelot XA-21, Thrust, and three others are among the 5 vehicles to buy in GTA Online till April 10, 2024

1) Ocelot XA-21

The Ocelot XA-21 is a two-seater hypercar in GTA Online that was added in 2017 with the Gunrunning update. Based on its design, the vehicle seems to be inspired by the real-life Jaguar C-X75 and McLaren P1.

Unlike the Kuruma in GTA Online, the XA-21 seemingly runs on two diesel-fed micro gas turbines as hybrid technology. It is considered one of the best hypercars in the game due to its excellent traction and cornering abilities. The vehicle can also reach a top speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:59.927.

The XA-21 can be purchased from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom for $2,375,000.

2) Dinka Thrust

An official image of the Dinka Thrust (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Dinka Thrust is a two-seater Sport touring motorcycle in GTA Online that debuted in 2014 as part of the High Life Update. It is mostly inspired by the real-life Honda DN-01 (2010), Honda CTX700 (2014), and Honda CTX1300 (2014).

Powered by an Inline-4 engine, the Thrust can achieve a top speed of 118.25 mph (190.30 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.267 thanks to its decent acceleration. The vehicle also possesses responsive handling despite its type and weight. Additionally, players can take wheelies with them while attaining acceleration.

The Thrust can be purchased for just $75,000 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom.

3) RUNE Cheburek

The RUNE Cheburek is a four-door budget sedan car in GTA Online that debuted in 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. Judging by its design, the vehicle seems to be based on the real-life VAZ-2106, VAZ-2101, and Datsun 510.

Unlike the free Duke O’Death car, the Cheburek can only go up to a top speed of 108.75 mph (175.02 km/h). Despite being powered by a small inline-4 engine and less-than-average performance, the vehicle provides quick and responsive handling to the drivers. Braking and crash deformation are both acceptable as well.

The RUNE Cheburek is available for $145,000 from the same Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom this week.

4) Pegassi Torero

A picture of the Pegassi Torero (Image via Zap2Strike/Reddit and Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Torero is also one of the removed vehicles from GTA Online that has returned this week for a limited time. The two-door sports classic car is based on the real-life Lamborghini Countach (25th Anniversary Edition) and Koenig-Specials Countach Turbo (1986).

On the performance front, the Torero is one of the best vehicles in GTA Online for day-to-day usage in Los Santos. Powered by a powerful V12 engine, it can easily go up to a maximum speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:06.366. Players can consider its performance equivalent to that of the Cheetah Classic.

They can get the Torero this week from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport for $998,000.

5) Declasse Tulip

The Declasse Tulip is one of the vehicles seemingly returning in GTA 6. In the current game, the four-seater muscle car is based on the real-life 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu.

When it comes to performance, the Tulip is worthy of attention. Despite being a little problematic at first, the vehicle offers competitive performance with a top speed of 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h).

The Tulip can be purchased from the same Premium Deluxe Motorsport for $718,000.

All of the aforementioned vehicles will become unavailable for purchase after April 10, 2024, making this the best time to pick them up.

