5 vehicles that should be free in GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC upgrade

The GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC upgrade is undoubtedly one of the most important updates that Grand Theft Auto fans are looking forward to. Rockstar Games announced that eligible PC players will get a free upgrade on March 4, 2025. The studio also disclosed various new features and vehicles that would be added to the multiplayer version of the game. While these are great, Rockstar should offer some free vehicles as well.

This article lists five vehicles that should be offered for free with the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC upgrade.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 notable vehicles Rockstar should offer for free with the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC upgrade

1) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

PC players deserve a free Pegassi Weaponized Ignus in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus was one of the flagship cars from the GTA 5 Online Expanded & Enhanced console release. It has been exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players for three years, while PC players only get to drive the base model Pegassi Ignus. Therefore, the upcoming version should be offered for free.

The following are some of the notable features of the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus:

Comes with a top-mounted machine gun.

Can be equipped with HSW Performance Upgrades.

Can reach a top speed of 145.00 mph or 233.35 km/h.

2) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike

The Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike is the only two-wheeler to date to get the HSW Performance Upgrades. It is a legendary vehicle and the second fastest motorcycle in the Expanded & Enhanced version. While the GTA 5 Legacy version has its base model, Rockstar Games should offer the Drag version with HSW Performance Upgrades free of cost.

Some notable features of this vehicle are as follows:

Based on the real-life Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa.

HSW Performance Upgrades increase the length of the wheelbase.

Can reach a top speed of 157.50 mph or 253.47 km/h.

Two players can ride at once.

3) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is one of the most essential things to own in GTA 5 Online. It is a multipurpose vehicle that you can use for roaming, while in missions, and also to fight with enemies. It is a legacy vehicle that has been in the series since Grand Theft Auto 4.

While the helicopter currently costs $1,750,000, Rockstar Games should offer it for free with the upcoming GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC upgrade. Additionally, the developer should also include some new visual customizations for the OG vehicle.

4) Pegassi Zentorno

While Rockstar Games has announced some new cars coming with the GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced PC upgrade, it should also make the Pegassi Zentorno a free car. It is one of the oldest cars in the game and is also very popular among vehicle enthusiasts.

Therefore, the gaming studio should make it free and also offer new customizations, such as HSW Performance Upgrades, Benny’s Upgrades, Imani Tech features, etc. The supercar's current top speed is capped at 122.25 mph or 196.74 km/h. Rockstar should consider increasing it a bit in the new version of the game.

5) Declasse Tulip

Rockstar Games can start Grand Theft Auto 6 promotions with the Declasse Tulip (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Declasse Tulip was one of the removed vehicles from the multiplayer game. However, it made a prominent appearance in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, which surprised the fans.

Rockstar Games should re-add the vehicle to the current game and offer it for free with the Expanded & Enhanced PC upgrade. The studio should also add some GTA 6-themed customizations to kickstart the promotions for the upcoming title.

Also read: GTA 5 Expanded & Enhanced system requirements for PC

